Nye County, NV

Remaven
3d ago

did I misread the article based on all the comments? I didn't read anywhere that it was a recount and why on Earth should ballots be counted prior to election day and then leaked or published to the public. for once I agree with the ACLU and the Republican party is correct in putting a halt to this handcount. someone correct me if I misinterpreted the article

Melody Musser Simpson Aycock
4d ago

I don’t trust the ACLU! Their observation of the count must have been leaning republican! Had democrat ballots been the case, he/she wouldn’t have objected!

Russell Bickford
3d ago

In Maine mail on ballots are not opened until election day. Then they are opened and the ballots are immediately placed into the voting machine. Any ballots that needed manual counting are secured in a side bin and are not handled until the polls close then they are counted and the results added to the machine vote total. I feel doing mail in ballot counting before election day and showing the results are just a way of trying to influence voters that have not yet voted.

