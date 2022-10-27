A longtime fan’s love letter to the famous author, a Raleigh native, for sharing intimate stories of his family and life as a gay man. It was summer of 1997 when I fell in love with David Sedaris. I was sitting at my desk at the North Carolina Museum of Art reading proofs of A Store of Joys, a book of essays written in response to pieces in our art collection.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO