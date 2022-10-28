Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
A block party to celebrate a new community center
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drove down Broadway Street in Joplin today, you likely saw some dancing. “The Rock Coalition Center” is one group made up of several local organizations. Today the group shared its new community center on Broadway Street with a grand opening block party celebration.
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
carthagenewsonline.com
St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator
CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
State-of-the-art entertainment complex coming to Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A one-of-a-kind family entertainment center will soon be coming to Carthage. Officials broke ground on Friday (10/28) for what will be called the “G3 Family Entertainment Center.”. The state-of-the-art, 36,000 square foot facility will be built in phases at Myers Park, located at Garrison Avenue...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Police Department
We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
fourstateshomepage.com
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman’s NICU babies celebrate Halloween
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tiny goblins were popping up everywhere on Halloween at Freeman Health System. A dozen babies who are staying at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit donned Halloween costumes, said Elizabeth Syer, Freeman Health System Marketing Director. “Every year we dress the babies up for the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County
ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
fourstateshomepage.com
The tiniest trick-or-treaters in Joplin, at Mercy Hospital’s NICU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Even Joplin’s tiniest trick or treaters dressed up today, thanks to some creative costumes. Babies in the NICU at Mercy Hospital Joplin were sporting a number of different outfits. Little Ophelia Barely tips the scales at one pound, but was a ballerina for the day.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Trick or Treat the Trail” gave kids a safe trick-or-treat environment
JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin got into the Halloween spirit today. The “Trick or Treat the Trail” event took place on the hospital campus this afternoon. Kids had the chance to dress up and walk an outdoor trail lined with thirty different booths. Different hospital departments...
fourstateshomepage.com
The night before Halloween
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “St. Paul’s United Methodist Church” hosted families for some fun before Halloween. This event allowed children to trick or treat on the night before Halloween, instead of on a school night. Around 30 to 40 cars were decorated and passing out...
fourstateshomepage.com
Watered Gardens needs help for kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to ensure some kids have something under the tree this Christmas. Last year, Watered Gardens in Joplin handed out toys to about 100 area children in need. Officials tell us they expect that number to increase this year. “I will...
fourstateshomepage.com
National Drug Take Back Day places old prescriptions in safe hands
PITTSBURG, Kan. — People get the chance to drop off their old prescription drugs at the Pittsburg Police Department. The goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to get the drugs off the streets and into proper hands. These drugs will be sent to the evidence department so...
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual Diwali Night celebration at PSU
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Over 100 came out tonight to share and learn about Indian culture. The “Indian Students Association” of Pittsburg State University held their annual “Diwali Night” tonight. It was an evening of traditional dancing, art, music, clothing and much more. Traditionally, Diwali is...
Cockroach infestation cancels community’s trick-or-treat festivities
Creepy-crawly fake bugs are usually part of the Halloween decor but in one community, the cockroaches were real and they’re the reason there is no trick-or-treating this year. Officials in Wyandotte canceled Halloween festivities to prevent a cockroach infestation from spreading from a vacant home, The Associated Press reported.
fourstateshomepage.com
Shooting clay pigeons for a good cause
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some clay pigeons flew through the skies all for a good cause today. More than 80 shooters came out to the “Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center” in Wyandotte for the annual “Clays for a Cause” fundraiser. The tournament raises money...
fourstateshomepage.com
Looking forward to summer with early splash pad construction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Summer may be the last thing on your mind right now. Not so much the case in Carl Junction. A construction crew is in the early stages of building a large splash pad. Federal ARPA funding is paying for the project just off Pennell Street...
valuenews.com
Wills Country Christmas in Oologah is Free to All
If you’re on a budget this Christmas season, but still want to enjoy the festivities with family or friends, then head on out to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah to partake in their annual event Will’s Country Christmas. “We’ve had this event for six or seven years now,” Executive Director Tad Jones said. “And it has had a good, steady audience. It’s really just a family get-together . . . it’s a unique experience and a lot of fun.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Advanced voting in Crawford County underway
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County gave people the chance to cast their ballots before election day. Advanced voting is underway across the state of Kansas ahead of the November 8th election. Today Crawford County set up booths inside the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center in Pittsburg. Many voters...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove Schools receive over $5 million earmarked for electric buses
GROVE, Okla. – The Grove School District received a $5.135 million grant that will aid the school in purchasing electric buses. In the Four State area, eight schools received funds from the $1 billion Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The multi-million-dollar grant will help Grove Schools...
Comments / 0