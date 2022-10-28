ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

West Virginia Sheriff’s Department warns of scam using names of deputies

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

There is a scam going around again in Ohio County.

This scam has happened before but it’s happening again says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

The scam will show the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office number on the caller ID and the person on the phone will use a deputy’s name that works for the office.

The scam artist will advise people that they missed a court date and need to pay money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says this is a reminder that we will never call you on the phone for missed court and/or a warrant, and we will never ask you to withdraw money from your bank.

