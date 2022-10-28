Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Related
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
manchesterinklink.com
5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity
MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
Man killed in Providence crash; 1 arrested for DUI
Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Western Massachusetts Speeding Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest
Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.
Stephen Beando, accused of striking and killing man in a wheelchair, held on $5K cash bail
A Leicester man accused of driving drunk and hitting a man in a wheelchair on a Worcester road in May and killing him was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Stephen W. Beando, 50, of 23 Salminen Dr., Leicester, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by OUI liquor and/or drugs, leaving the scene after causing death and failure to slow for a pedestrian in a road. He was indicted by a Worcester County Grandy Jury earlier this month.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
Slayings of Luis Acevedo and Andrew Robinson in Worcester still unsolved, 15 years later
WORCESTER — It has been 15 years since friends Luis Acevedo and Andrew Robinson were gunned down in their North Ashland Street apartment on Halloween night. In that time, someone was held responsible for a fight with Robinson a few days before, but no one has been arrested for what happened the night of Oct. 31, 2007. ...
Boston cop threatened, ‘I’m going to burn this house down with you in it,’ Suffolk DA says
Prosecutors said Monday that a Boston police officer accused of domestic violence during a weekend altercation threatened to burn down the home of a member of her family or household with them inside it. Roselyn LaCroix, a member of the Boston Police Department since 2006, was arrested before dawn Sunday...
Mom faces DUI charges after crash sends 2 kids to hospital
Police allege Erika Ahrens was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
Boston woman tried to light people on fire with Lysol can and lighter, officials say
Armed with a can of Lysol disinfectant spray and a lighter, a Boston woman attempted to set passersby on fire in the heart of the city on Thursday, prosecutors said in the woman’s first court appearance since her arrest. Syretta Copeland, 42, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court...
Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0