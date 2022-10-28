ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

5 people arrested at Veterans Park for alleged illegal drug activity

MANCHESTER, N.H. On October 27, 2022, the Manchester Police Street Crime Unit assisted by members of the Patrol and Community Affairs Divisions made five arrests in the area of Veterans Park in connection with an investigation into reported illegal drug activity taking place in and around the park. The following...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Western Massachusetts Speeding Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest

Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stephen Beando, accused of striking and killing man in a wheelchair, held on $5K cash bail

A Leicester man accused of driving drunk and hitting a man in a wheelchair on a Worcester road in May and killing him was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Stephen W. Beando, 50, of 23 Salminen Dr., Leicester, was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Monday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by OUI liquor and/or drugs, leaving the scene after causing death and failure to slow for a pedestrian in a road. He was indicted by a Worcester County Grandy Jury earlier this month.
LEICESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy