Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO