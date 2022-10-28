ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland picks U.S., Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland — Poland has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build the central European country’s first nuclear power plant, part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday on Twitter that Poland would use the...
Explainer: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean

NAIROBI, Kenya — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting that...

