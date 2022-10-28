Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's rival Austin Russell said Teslas will not become self-driving anytime soon
While Elon Musk has been promising autonomous cars are on the horizon, Austin Russell has made billions betting against him.
Jeff Zucker Circling First Post-CNN Post Running $1B Sports Investment Fund For RedBird Capital
Jeff Zucker, who left WarnerMedia last February just before its merger with Discovery, is in discussions with RedBird Capital to lead a $1 billion sports investment fund backed by the private equity outfit. The talks, first reported by The Ankler, were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. Given the nature of negotiations, the source noted, the conversations may fall apart. Zucker has had significant sports experience on his resume, overseeing Turner Sports in addition to his CNN duties for the last half of his tenure and before that presiding over a number of successful Olympics telecasts, among other major...
What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did
This story was originally published by ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the reliably provocative Georgia Republican, declared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “War Room,” that if her party wins back a House […] The post What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0