Jeff Zucker, who left WarnerMedia last February just before its merger with Discovery, is in discussions with RedBird Capital to lead a $1 billion sports investment fund backed by the private equity outfit. The talks, first reported by The Ankler, were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. Given the nature of negotiations, the source noted, the conversations may fall apart. Zucker has had significant sports experience on his resume, overseeing Turner Sports in addition to his CNN duties for the last half of his tenure and before that presiding over a number of successful Olympics telecasts, among other major...

