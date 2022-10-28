Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Halloween
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a day where you can be whatever you want to be!. Ghouls, goblins and more took over the Coastal Bend on Monday for Halloween and we have the best of the best in the gallery below for your enjoyment. PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Halloween.
Windsor Park Elementary students debate important city issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park Elementary School students got a chance to debate inside city council chambers about whether the city should build a homeless community center. Most of the third grade students took the role of residents addressing Corpus Christi City Council about the legitimacy of the...
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Contaminated school lunch triggers food allergy in Baker student, mom says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A seventh grader at Baker Middle School was rushed home after having a severe allergic reaction to her cafeteria lunch. "She started eating her French fries and realized that they tasted a bit fishy," said Amber Lovejoy, mother of Baker Middle School student Freyja. Lovejoy...
Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
Adventure and responsibility await students who join up with Youth Odyssey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Youth Odyssey targets kids ages 10 through 17-years-old through teaching basic life skills. Those skills include: communication, teamwork, problem-solving, goal-setting, leadership, trust, empathy, mindfulness, self-confidence, and positive coping skills. These are taught through adventure activities that include team-building sessions, ropes challenge courses, kayaking, canoeing, rock...
Black Residents of Corpus Christi’s Hillcrest Back in Court Over Pollution
The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi, Texas, started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
Corpus Christi community comes out for annual Halloween with the Hooks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents were able to enjoy a Halloween home run at Whataburger Field Thursday night for the ninth annual Halloween with the Hooks. It was a great turn out with adults and kids alike dressed in their costumes. It was totally free to the public. Not...
Here's where you can find open enrollment assistance in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents can begin signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act as early as Tuesday. As often the case, with new federal rules and varying costs and circumstances, open enrollment can be tricky. But there is assistance right here in the Coastal Bend if residents need help comparing affordable plans.
Portions of Cole Park Pier to be closed for several days for maintenance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, portions of the Cole Park Pier will be closed for several days for warranty maintenance on the pier deck. The pier's seating, picnic tables, canopies, and the fish cleaning station will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for eight to 10 days, weather permitting, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
Beto O'Rourke visits Corpus Christi on Monday ahead of elections
O'Rourke was at the Nueces County Courthouse at 9 a.m. for a polling place visit, and the public was invited to attend.
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
Police originally feared active shooter in Sunday's Corpus Christi Trade Center incident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An active shooter scare at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and several suspects in custody. Corpus Christi Police Department officers were called to the trade center after receiving reports of a possible active shooter,...
Corpus Christi Trade Center shooting Sunday began as a fight between two people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What police feared could be an active shooter case at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday ended up being a disagreement between two people. A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said after being involved in a fight with a group of guys.
Emergency crews battle early morning fire on Waco St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call this morning take took them to a fire at Waco and Comanche street. The blaze started around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The structure was swallowed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. There was no one inside and no injuries have been reported.
CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
Burn Pits 360 hosts 'PACT Act' information session for South Texas veterans
ROBSTOWN, Texas — At their facility in Robstown Wednesday, Burn Pits 360 hosted multiple veterans support and resource groups from across the region to help inform local vets on all the benefits that are available to them, especially those that now come with the recent passage of the PACT Act.
Odem police dog needs community's help to win grant money
Benny, a K9 belonging to the Odem Police Department, is up against agencies across the country in a competition to win the Aftermath K9 Grant.
Welcome back: Downtown business prepares for the influx in visitors during Día De Los Muertos Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx in visitors over the weekend as the annual Día De Los Muertos Festival returns to the city. "It is really everybody coming together," said Georgia Griffin, an employee at '20/20 Vintage'. Griffin is one of many in...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 2