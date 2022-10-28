ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a day where you can be whatever you want to be!. Ghouls, goblins and more took over the Coastal Bend on Monday for Halloween and we have the best of the best in the gallery below for your enjoyment. PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Halloween.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Adventure and responsibility await students who join up with Youth Odyssey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Youth Odyssey targets kids ages 10 through 17-years-old through teaching basic life skills. Those skills include: communication, teamwork, problem-solving, goal-setting, leadership, trust, empathy, mindfulness, self-confidence, and positive coping skills. These are taught through adventure activities that include team-building sessions, ropes challenge courses, kayaking, canoeing, rock...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi Trade Center shooting Sunday began as a fight between two people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What police feared could be an active shooter case at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday ended up being a disagreement between two people. A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said after being involved in a fight with a group of guys.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency crews battle early morning fire on Waco St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call this morning take took them to a fire at Waco and Comanche street. The blaze started around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The structure was swallowed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. There was no one inside and no injuries have been reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
