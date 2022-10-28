Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
Arista (ANET) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
ANET - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Adjusted earnings and revenues also improved year over year. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Zacks.com
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3
RPC Inc (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
Zacks.com
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates
In the third quarter of 2022, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual revival as business operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. Despite supply chain woes related to continued chip shortage and challenging macroeconomic environment, the industry seemed to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices.
Zacks.com
Vornado's (VNO) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
VNO - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 81 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. Vornado’s results display better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Healthy leasing activity was witnessed across all portfolios. Total revenues came in at $457.4 million...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Stock Up 4.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Falls
LAZ - Free Report) shares have gained 4.2% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Adjusted net income per share of 1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The reported figure reflects 7% growth on a year-over-year basis. The improved advisory business supported LAZ’s...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q3 Earnings?
WAB - Free Report) ,. is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?
DVN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Zacks.com
Rambus (RMBS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RMBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.20%. A...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
SYK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A...
Zacks.com
Cenovus (CVE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CVE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading integrated energy company’s earnings per share of 93 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 89 cents, owing to higher daily oil sand production.
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
SYY - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and the former came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw a double-digit rise in earnings and sales as it efficiently managed inflation and witnessed a case volume increase and higher market share. Sysco is progressing well with its Recipe for Growth plan and remains on track to grow 1.35 times the market in the year.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Stocks With Solid Earnings Beat Potential
It is not surprising that during an earnings season, investors look for stocks that can beat market expectations. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap stocks that are of high quality in nature. Why Is Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?. Historically,...
Zacks.com
Will Repligen (RGEN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
RGEN - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. When looking at the last two reports, this drug developer has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 27.08%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Zacks.com
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
RRX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for...
Zacks.com
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
OTTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A...
Zacks.com
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LDOS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 11.7% from the $1.80 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which decreased from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Trail Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
AN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $6 per share, which jumped 17% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32. This underperformance can be primarily attributed to the lower-than-expected sales and profit from new-vehicle and used-vehicle units. In the reported quarter, revenues amounted...
Comments / 0