Inside Nova
Matthew Perry almost missed taking part in ‘Friends’ reunion show
Matthew Perry almost missed participating in the ‘Friends’ reunion show. The 53-year-old actor said he nearly couldn’t take part in the 2021 special featuring the cast of the sitcom as he had undergone emergency dental surgery a few days before taping that left his mouth feeling “like fire”.
Inside Nova
Chris Redd recovering after comedy club attack
Chris Redd is said to be recovering after being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last week. The 37-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' star is believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan on Wednesday night (26.10.22) but TMZ.com now reports he's on the mend and is said to be feeling "very happy and fortunate".
Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
Inside Nova
Kanye West apologises for hurting his ‘people’ with George Floyd drug slur
Kanye West has apologised for hurting his “people” by falsely claiming George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl. The 45-year-old rapper had made the claim despite George being murdered by a police officer suffocating him by placing a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes. He...
Inside Nova
Meghan Trainor co-writing songs for JoJo Siwa
Meghan Trainor has been co-writing with JoJo Siwa. The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has teased that fans are "gonna love" the music she's been working on for the 19-year-old YouTuber, singer and dancer's project. Speaking to The Official Charts Company, she said of writing for other artists: "Oh, it's...
How a 95-Year-Old Grandmother Nabbed a Latin Grammy Best New Artist Nomination
What began as a grandson’s personal mission to preserve his Nana’s unpublished musical legacy turned into a passion project that led to an album, a documentary, a role in a Hollywood movie, and ultimately, a Latin Grammy nomination for best new artist. At 95, Angela Alvarez is fulfilling a lifelong dream that began in her native Cuba, where she learned to sing and play the piano early on, and later took on the guitar and started writing her own songs. “I loved music very much,” Alvarez tells Billboard Español in a video-call from her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — where the...
Inside Nova
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
Inside Nova
Florence Pugh was told to 'lose weight' and 'change face shape' to make it in Hollywood
Florence Pugh was told to "lose weight" and "change the shape" of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood. The 26-year-old 'Don't Worry, Darling' actress has opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and revealed she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make a number of changes to her appearance.
Inside Nova
Matthew Perry receive supportive texts from ‘Friends’ co-stars
Matthew Perry has received supportive texts from his ‘Friends’ co-stars. The 53-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom for its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, battled for years to keep his drug and alcohol addiction secret from his fellow actors on the show but said he now hopes they read his autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ about his fight to recover.
Inside Nova
Maneskin to release third album RUSH! in January
Maneskin have announced their third studio album, ‘RUSH!’. The 2021 Eurovision winners will drop their follow-up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I' on January 20, 2023. Recent singles that are likely to feature include ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel', while a new song called 'Kool Kids'...
Inside Nova
Adele's Las Vegas tickets selling for £38k
Adele tickets are on sale for £38,000. The 34-year-old singer postponed her Las Vegas residency in January just 24 hours before the opening and claimed COVID-19 had rendered her show impossible to put on but is set to eventually take to the stage for the sold-out four-month run of 'Weekends With Adele' and the price of resale tickets on StubHub has reached almost £40,000 ($46,000), in what has been called the priciest residency to ever hit the Strip.
Inside Nova
Linday Lohan's husband is 'the best'
Lindsay Lohan's husband is "the best". The 36-year-old actress married financier Bader Shammas over the summer and she has praised her spouse for bring a great source of support. Asked who she turns to when she needs help, she said: "I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person....
Inside Nova
James Corden has stopped Googling himself
James Corden has stopped Googling himself. The Late Late Show host, 44, admitted he can no longer tolerate seeing the abuse he receives online, and says it does not match up with the friendliness he experiences from fans on the street. He told The Times newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22): “I’ve...
Inside Nova
Kanye West ‘may be months away from financial catastrophe’
Kanye West may reportedly be months away from “financial catastrophe”. Sources told Page Six on Sunday (30.10.22) the 45-year-old rapper could face ruin if he can’t work out a way to stop brands cutting ties with him in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts. An insider said...
Inside Nova
BTS star RM is preparing to release his debut solo album
BTS' RM is preparing to release his debut solo album. After a report from JTBC News claimed the LP would arrive on November 25, Big Hit Music has confirmed a record is on the way but did not offer a release date. The label confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily: “RM...
Inside Nova
Tim Burton refuses to watch his own movies
Tim Burton refuses to watch his own films and compares seeing clips of his work to attending a funeral. The director has produced memorable movies such as 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Batman Returns' and 'Beetlejuice' but he's confessed he doesn't enjoy watching the films he's created - and actively avoids having to watch any of them back.
