Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
Soraia Releases "Bloom" Via Wicked Cool Records
Philadelphia rockers Soraia have just released their new album 'Bloom' via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.) 'Bloom' covers new ground both sonically and lyrically, and comes as their single "I Seek Fire" continues to move up the Billboard charts. The band says, "We are blown away every single week...
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Initial Casting for Disney's "Hercules"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale The Musical) as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway’s The Music Man 2022 revival, Oklahoma!) as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom) as Meg.
Jackson Pines To Headline Stone Pony w/ Friends on November 5th
On Saturday, November 5th, my band Jackson Pines will headline the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ for the first time. We’re super excited to bring our band and a few of our friends to play with us that evening, and Gary at NJ Stage has allowed me to tell you about the night in my own words. Far from being the first time we’ve played there, it is the first time we’ve been invited to curate the night’s acts and anchor the evening with our music.
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history
There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser at Wonder Bar to Benefit Three Charities
(ASBURY PARK,NJ) -- The roots of Asbury Park’s historic music scene run miles and miles deep. But the other aspect of Asbury that runs just as deep (if not deeper) is the community of creatives, artists and musicians who consistently support each other, as well as give back to the local nonprofits that are preserving the City’s heritage. Whether you are an Asbury resident or visitor, a musician or music lover, a supporter of the arts or someone who adores Asbury Park ... you will want to be at The Wonder Bar on Saturday, November 19 for The Asbury Park Music History Fundraiser.
Jersey-based Christine Radlmann Named Female Country Vocalist of the Year at Josie Music Awards in Nashville
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Christine Radlmann, lead singer of the New Jersey country trio Southpaw, was crowned Female Country Vocalist of the Year by the prestigious Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23, 2022. The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show...
Charlie’s First Night in Hometown at the Basie
Sunday, October 23rd, Charlie Puth kicked off night one of the CHARLIE One Night Only tour to a packed house in his hometown, Red Bank, NJ, at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. The artist came out strong with Charlie Be Quiet! and Light Switch (the TikTok song of the year) for the first two tracks before diving into a plentitude of number one hits.
"Pop Up" exhibit traces a music city's soundtrack, at historic Berkeley Hotel
If you find yourself on or around the Asbury Circuit between now and the new year, make it a point to check out the lobby of the historic-but-always-happening Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel (1401 Ocean Avenue), where a newly expanded “pop-up” exhibit on the musical history of Asbury Park continues on display 24/7, and FREE of charge.
Lighthouse International Film Society presents "Hold Me Tight" Screening
(LOVELADIES, NJ) -- Lighthouse International Film Society & The Cheese Shoppe of Surf City present a screening of Hold Me Tight on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:30pm. The screening takes place at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (120 Long Beach Blvd) in Loveladies. Admission is $10 online/$12 door. Free for LIFSociety members.
Tom Hanks, Padma Lakshmi, Patti Smith, and More Came Out For ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert
(NEW YORK, NY) / GLOBE NEWSWIRE -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) rocked New York City's Town Hall on October 24, 2022 with their 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert. The event was co-hosted by the hilarious Busy Philipps and Sarah Jones. The evening featured performances and appearances by singer/songwriter Desmond Child (Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Aerosmith), Academy Award nominee Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson, Dreamgirls), and a special performance by Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer, National Book Award-winning author, poet, and music icon Patti Smith, who was also one of the evenings honorees.
Trouble No More to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of "Eat a Peach" by Allman Brothers Band at NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s iconic Eat a Peach double album, the popular tribute band, Trouble No More will perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. Who are Trouble No More? Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer, guitar,...
New Jersey Symphony to Hold Centennial Gala and Concert
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Join the New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang for a night to remember when the orchestra celebrates its 100th birthday with a Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on November 12 at 7:30pm. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the...
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ Highlights Two Plays by African-American Playwright Alice Childress
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents two one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo: A Black Love Story,” by Alice Childress Oct. 26 to Nov. 13 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, New Jersey. Childress (1916-1994) was an actress and a founding member of the...
A Conversation with Wayne Nelson of Little River Band, Appearing on October 29 at UCPAC in Rahway
Little River Band is coming to the Garden State on October 29, 2022 to perform at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ. Throughout the ‘70s and ’80s, the group enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and well-known hits including “Help Is On Its Way,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary.” To date, LRB’s worldwide album sales, CD purchases, and digital downloads top 35 million and, according to BMI, the band’s hit, “Reminiscing,” has registered over five million airplays on American radio.
AxelrodPAC presents "Avenue Q"
(OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) opens its 2022-2023 season with a rather unexpected choice! A zany, unconventional, laugh-out-loud musical with grown-up puppets, Avenue Q begins performances November 4-20. This play tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.
A Look Back into African American History and Luck in Life, Good and Bad
Alice Childress wrote plays, books and newspaper columns for more than 40 years and is considered one of the premier chroniclers on African American backstories, tales buried by time but tales priceless and emotion wrenching still. Bonnie Monte, executive director of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, is always looking for unapplauded work and found two of Childress plays, Florence and Mojo, and combined them for a duo of plays. They opened last weekend at the theater, housed at Drew University, in Madison.
Rob Asaro's "Lost Again" to Have Limited Run at The Tank
(NEW YORK, NY) -- An unlikely pair travel cross-country in the new play Lost Again. The limited run plays November 2-16 at The Tank in New York City. The production is directed by Jay Michaels. Morris County, NJ native Rob Asaro wrote the play. Lost Again is a road dramedy...
Dunbar Repertory Company presents Geoffrey Owens in "Now I Am Alone"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Dunbar Repertory Company, in collaboration with the Middletown Arts Center, presents Geoffrey Owens in “Now I Am Alone”, based on the works of William Shakespeare, on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00pm. The words of the “Bard” come alive in the most capable hands of Owens in this 90-minute roller coaster of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and romances!
Vivid Stage presents “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” cabaret on November 12th
(MADISON, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” on November 12, 2022 at the Madison Community Arts Center. The cabaret will be an intimate evening of songs, featuring your favorite lovers, heroes and villains from the musical canon. The event begins at at 8:00pm.
