Cardi B wants to have a third child once she's got "business finished". The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has four-year-old daughter Kulture and 13-month-old son Wave with husband Offset - is keen to add to her brood and has seemingly suggested that once she's finished up with her second studio album, the follow-up to 2018's 'Invasion of Privacy', she'll get right to it.

1 DAY AGO