Inside Nova
Meghan Trainor co-writing songs for JoJo Siwa
Meghan Trainor has been co-writing with JoJo Siwa. The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has teased that fans are "gonna love" the music she's been working on for the 19-year-old YouTuber, singer and dancer's project. Speaking to The Official Charts Company, she said of writing for other artists: "Oh, it's...
Inside Nova
Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is a 'great dad' amid their divorce
Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is a "great dad" amid their divorce. The 42-year-old model married sports star Tom, 45, since 2009 and has children Benjamin, 12, Vivian, nine, with him but the pair announced their divorce had been finalised on Friday (28.10.22) but a source has alleged the kids have been "slowly getting used" to the idea of their separation for some time.
Inside Nova
Matthew Perry almost missed taking part in ‘Friends’ reunion show
Matthew Perry almost missed participating in the ‘Friends’ reunion show. The 53-year-old actor said he nearly couldn’t take part in the 2021 special featuring the cast of the sitcom as he had undergone emergency dental surgery a few days before taping that left his mouth feeling “like fire”.
Inside Nova
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy makes Instagram debut on Halloween
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has made his Instagram debut. The Good American co-founder has shared a sweet snap of the tot - whose name hasn't been made public yet - and his four-year-old sister True Thompson dressed up as Tigger and Owlette, respectively, for Halloween (31.10.22). Khloe's son's face was...
Inside Nova
Cardi B wants to add a third child to her brood soon
Cardi B wants to have a third child once she's got "business finished". The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has four-year-old daughter Kulture and 13-month-old son Wave with husband Offset - is keen to add to her brood and has seemingly suggested that once she's finished up with her second studio album, the follow-up to 2018's 'Invasion of Privacy', she'll get right to it.
Inside Nova
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside Nova
Tim Roth's son dead at 25
The 'Hateful Eight' actor and his wife Nikki are mourning the loss of Cormac Roth, who passed away on 16 October at the age of 25 after battling cancer. Cormac's family said in a statement: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.
Inside Nova
Kimberley Walsh struggled to share pregnancy news with Sarah Harding
Kimberley Walsh couldn't tell Sarah Harding about her third pregnancy because she didn't want to cause her more "pain" amid her battle with cancer. The 40-year-old beauty found out she and husband Justin Scott were expecting another baby in September 2020, just a month after her former Girls Aloud bandmate - who died in September 2021 aged 39 - revealed she was battling advanced breast cancer.
Inside Nova
Linday Lohan's husband is 'the best'
Lindsay Lohan's husband is "the best". The 36-year-old actress married financier Bader Shammas over the summer and she has praised her spouse for bring a great source of support. Asked who she turns to when she needs help, she said: "I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person....
Inside Nova
Maneskin to release third album RUSH! in January
Maneskin have announced their third studio album, ‘RUSH!’. The 2021 Eurovision winners will drop their follow-up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I' on January 20, 2023. Recent singles that are likely to feature include ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel', while a new song called 'Kool Kids'...
