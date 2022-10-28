Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
King Charles to host COP27 reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles is to host a special pre-conference reception ahead of the COP27 summit in Egypt. It was previously confirmed the monarch will not be attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in in Sharm el-Sheikh but it's now been revealed he will bring together around 200 international business leaders, campaigners and politicians at Buckingham Palace in London for an event to mark the end of the UK's presidency of COP26.
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again, Like This Feud Will Never Die
Its been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Inside Nova
Kimberley Walsh struggled to share pregnancy news with Sarah Harding
Kimberley Walsh couldn't tell Sarah Harding about her third pregnancy because she didn't want to cause her more "pain" amid her battle with cancer. The 40-year-old beauty found out she and husband Justin Scott were expecting another baby in September 2020, just a month after her former Girls Aloud bandmate - who died in September 2021 aged 39 - revealed she was battling advanced breast cancer.
Inside Nova
Ioan Gruffudd’s MS sufferer girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals ‘droopy left eye and cheek’
Ioan Gruffudd’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace has revealed her “droopy left eye and cheek” after admitting she had “aggressive” multiple sclerosis. The actress, 34, posted three photographs of herself on Instagram on Sunday (30.10.22) alongside which she said she has undergone brain and spine MRIs after experiencing “spasming, nerve pain and numbness”.
Inside Nova
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
Inside Nova
Florence Pugh was told to 'lose weight' and 'change face shape' to make it in Hollywood
Florence Pugh was told to "lose weight" and "change the shape" of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood. The 26-year-old 'Don't Worry, Darling' actress has opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and revealed she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make a number of changes to her appearance.
Inside Nova
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Inside Nova
James Corden has stopped Googling himself
James Corden has stopped Googling himself. The Late Late Show host, 44, admitted he can no longer tolerate seeing the abuse he receives online, and says it does not match up with the friendliness he experiences from fans on the street. He told The Times newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22): “I’ve...
Inside Nova
Linday Lohan's husband is 'the best'
Lindsay Lohan's husband is "the best". The 36-year-old actress married financier Bader Shammas over the summer and she has praised her spouse for bring a great source of support. Asked who she turns to when she needs help, she said: "I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person....
Inside Nova
Prince Jackson thinks of Michael Jackson 'every day'
Prince Jackson still thinks about his dad Michael "every day". The pop icon died in June 2009, aged 50, and Prince admits that his dad is never far from his thoughts. Prince explained: "I think about him every day. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel...
Comments / 0