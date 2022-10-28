ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Moves Youngkin Rally to Same Sioux Falls Venue as Gabbard Rally

Kristi Noem’s gubernatorial campaign has moved her Wednesday Sioux Falls rally with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin from the downtown Hilton to the old Badlands pawn shop, now the Military Heritage Alliance expo building for political cranks and liars. Team Noem says the move will accommodate a larger crowd. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
redlakenationnews.com

Native man fired over photo with Republican governor

A Native man from Crow Creek, South Dakota, was fired this week after a photo of him making a lewd gesture while standing beside Republican Gov. Kristi Noem went viral. Stefen Monteau worked as a cook at a cafe that Noem visited recently. Her staff posted the photo of her standing beside Monteau and another woman that became widely shared on social media after people noticed Monteau's middle finger on his right hand was raised.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Codify Roe v. Wade: Petition Drive Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls!

O.K., defenders of reproductive rights: after months of demonstrations in the streets of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, it’s time for some real, practical action to restore women’s equality in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health is launching its campaign to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
farmforum.net

Navigator could begin pipeline route surveys on South Dakota private land

The 30-day interlude before Navigator CO2 Ventures, a Nebraska-based company with designs to build a $3 billion hazardous liquid carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota, could enter private property without permission is now over. On Sept. 27, Navigator submitted a siting permit application for their Heartland Greenway CO2 project to...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Fury, Partridge Affirm Noem Two-Faced with Food Tax Spin

Bob Mercer agrees that Governor Kristi Noem’s election-season advocacy of repealing the sales tax on food is a 180-degree turn from her clear repudiation of repealing the food tax last March. The best her cronies can do is tell us that Governor Noem didn’t mean what she said in public during the 2022 Legislative Session:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem

Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
VIRGINIA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Democrat Party launching statewide tour

The South Dakota Democratic Party is launching a statewide tour with rallies across the state. The rallies are an opportunity for folks to hear from candidates before Election Day. Who: Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, and other Democratic Candidates. Schedule...
WASHINGTON STATE
hubcityradio.com

Update on housing market in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Buying and selling of homes continues despite a number of outside factors. Yankton realtor Mason Schramm says a very hot market has cooled some. Schramm says the market is moving back toward historic trends. Schramm says mortgage interest rates have risen considerably. Schramm, with The Move Group, says...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
gowatertown.net

Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin

Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
CANTON, SD
hubcityradio.com

Dry conditions to continue in South Dakota through winter

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- Dry conditions are expected to continue across much of the northern plains into mid-winter. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the drought impacts are being seen on the Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. Edwards says cold temperatures and dry ground could cause some other problems. Edwards says...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy