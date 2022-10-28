Read full article on original website
Noem Moves Youngkin Rally to Same Sioux Falls Venue as Gabbard Rally
Kristi Noem’s gubernatorial campaign has moved her Wednesday Sioux Falls rally with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin from the downtown Hilton to the old Badlands pawn shop, now the Military Heritage Alliance expo building for political cranks and liars. Team Noem says the move will accommodate a larger crowd. The...
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
Native man fired over photo with Republican governor
A Native man from Crow Creek, South Dakota, was fired this week after a photo of him making a lewd gesture while standing beside Republican Gov. Kristi Noem went viral. Stefen Monteau worked as a cook at a cafe that Noem visited recently. Her staff posted the photo of her standing beside Monteau and another woman that became widely shared on social media after people noticed Monteau's middle finger on his right hand was raised.
Codify Roe v. Wade: Petition Drive Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls!
O.K., defenders of reproductive rights: after months of demonstrations in the streets of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, it’s time for some real, practical action to restore women’s equality in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health is launching its campaign to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota...
Navigator could begin pipeline route surveys on South Dakota private land
The 30-day interlude before Navigator CO2 Ventures, a Nebraska-based company with designs to build a $3 billion hazardous liquid carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota, could enter private property without permission is now over. On Sept. 27, Navigator submitted a siting permit application for their Heartland Greenway CO2 project to...
Medicaid (and Indian health funding) is on the South Dakota ballot
Yes vote would add millions of dollars to the health care networks #NativeVote22
Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
Fury, Partridge Affirm Noem Two-Faced with Food Tax Spin
Bob Mercer agrees that Governor Kristi Noem’s election-season advocacy of repealing the sales tax on food is a 180-degree turn from her clear repudiation of repealing the food tax last March. The best her cronies can do is tell us that Governor Noem didn’t mean what she said in public during the 2022 Legislative Session:
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
South Dakota Democrat Party launching statewide tour
The South Dakota Democratic Party is launching a statewide tour with rallies across the state. The rallies are an opportunity for folks to hear from candidates before Election Day. Who: Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, U.S. Senate candidate Brian Bengs, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, and other Democratic Candidates. Schedule...
Update on housing market in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Buying and selling of homes continues despite a number of outside factors. Yankton realtor Mason Schramm says a very hot market has cooled some. Schramm says the market is moving back toward historic trends. Schramm says mortgage interest rates have risen considerably. Schramm, with The Move Group, says...
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
Noem will host rallies with Gabbard and Youngkin
Gov. Kristi Noem will host campaign rallies Wednesday with former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, but Noem’s campaign said she will not attend a rally featuring former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Sioux City. Trump will appear with Iowa Republican...
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
Kristi Noem’s authoritarian regime: The governor gets her way or else, as she has shown time and time again
When dictators don’t like the rules, they change them, typically to benefit themselves, family members and close political allies. They intimidate and bully those in their way. And then get rid of them. They attack the press for asking questions when holding them accountable. And they have their hired...
Dry conditions to continue in South Dakota through winter
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- Dry conditions are expected to continue across much of the northern plains into mid-winter. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the drought impacts are being seen on the Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. Edwards says cold temperatures and dry ground could cause some other problems. Edwards says...
Voting update: absentee locations and hours, drive-thru for Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the county administration building at 6th and Minnesota Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte and his staff oversee voting. Kyte says, the ballot is longer this year. “So if you’re a Sioux Falls resident, you’re going to have 30 questions. If you live outside...
