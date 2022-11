The annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America was held this year from Oct. 19 to 23 in Washington, D.C., and attracted participants from around the world, including scientists, physicians, and other health care professionals. The conference featured education courses and comprehensive educational programs that focused on the latest advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. The meeting also provided insight into emerging infections, new diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutic interventions.

