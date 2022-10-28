Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off
'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis condemns antisemitism after demonstrations in North and South Florida
‘Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community — it has no place in Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s is denouncing antisemitism after a weekend that saw hateful displays across the Sunshine State. The statement, sent by DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin Monday afternoon, comes after Florida Democrats...
click orlando
Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Poised To Win “Traditionally Liberal” Districts
As the Republican nominee in 2018, Ron DeSantis lost Miami-Dade County by more than 20 points. As the incumbent Republican governor, DeSantis, is poised to win Miami — the first Republican in 20 years to do so — on the strength of the Hispanic
southfloridareporter.com
Election Is Over!?
If you already weren’t convinced that the Democrats have again let the governor and U. S. Senate races slip from their fingers, the following is two bits of news. The newspaper today the very heavily GOP community at the end of Florida’s Turnpike call The Villages says:. “Sumter...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
floridapolitics.com
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis stumps for New York Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
floridapolitics.com
‘Failure of leadership’: Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis won’t condemn antisemitism
"DeSantis refuses to condemn it – even when it’s broadcast on the side of a stadium he is in." Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reserve comment on antisemitism in Jacksonville, where he was Saturday at the Georgia-Florida Game, in the wake of messages on overpasses and downtown buildings before and after the game.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
Post Register
Dem candidate for Florida Lt. Gov. says opponent's 'Latina card' should be 'revoked'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida lieutenant governor hopeful Karla Hernández, who is running on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s ticket, remarked that her opponent’s “Latina card” should be “revoked” for supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to transport migrants to sanctuary cities.
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
Some Eligible Ex-Felons Fear Voting Because Of Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor has made a show of going after former felons on illegal voting charges.
The Florida voter's guide to Election Day 2022
From how to vote early to which candidates are running, we have you covered. Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and there are some major races on this year's ballot. For starters, Florida voters will be electing a governor, a U.S. Senator, U.S. representatives, an attorney general and countless other state and local officials.
tallahasseereports.com
Florida Democratic Chair’s Endorsement of John Dailey sparks controversy with Leon County Democrats
The Florida Democratic Party and the Leon County Democratic Party are at odds over the upcoming election for Mayor of Tallahassee. On October 26th, the Florida State Democratic Chairman Manny Diaz announced his endorsement of Mayor Candidate John Dailey along with several other endorsements in local elections throughout the State. Although this is a non-partisan election, both John Dailey and his opponent, Kristin Dozier are Democrats.
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
informnny.com
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
Bay News 9
Second week of early voting begins in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Polls...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 32