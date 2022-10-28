ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 32

Related
floridapolitics.com

James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off

'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Election Is Over!?

If you already weren’t convinced that the Democrats have again let the governor and U. S. Senate races slip from their fingers, the following is two bits of news. The newspaper today the very heavily GOP community at the end of Florida’s Turnpike call The Villages says:. “Sumter...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.31.2022 — BOO! Democrats on Verge of Election Nightmare— First Lady Casey DeSantis— Rubio, Demings, Mast—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Casey DeSantis Juggles Kids, Football Games, and Beats Cancer. What more can we say about First Lady Casey DeSantis?. After beating cancer a few months ago, First Lady DeSantis continues to campaign for Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis stumps for New York Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms

Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

The Florida voter's guide to Election Day 2022

From how to vote early to which candidates are running, we have you covered. Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and there are some major races on this year's ballot. For starters, Florida voters will be electing a governor, a U.S. Senator, U.S. representatives, an attorney general and countless other state and local officials.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseereports.com

Florida Democratic Chair’s Endorsement of John Dailey sparks controversy with Leon County Democrats

The Florida Democratic Party and the Leon County Democratic Party are at odds over the upcoming election for Mayor of Tallahassee. On October 26th, the Florida State Democratic Chairman Manny Diaz announced his endorsement of Mayor Candidate John Dailey along with several other endorsements in local elections throughout the State. Although this is a non-partisan election, both John Dailey and his opponent, Kristin Dozier are Democrats.
LEON COUNTY, FL
informnny.com

DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Second week of early voting begins in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Sunday kicks off the second week of early voting in Florida, and many people are making their way out to the polls. Polls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy