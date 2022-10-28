ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles

After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, 2 other Broncos most responsible for win vs. Jaguars in Week 8

For the first time in nearly five weeks, the Denver Broncos are back in the win column! The Broncos earned their win overseas in London after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17. After multiple weeks in a row of frustratingly close losses, Denver finally managed to squeak out a win. The win was a must-need, as the Broncos were on a bit of a crash course toward utter disaster. While they did win, it was a bit of an ugly win and there certainly still are many issues to address. But for now, let’s discuss the Broncos players most responsible for the win over the Jaguars in Week 8.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf reveals hilarious truth behind Week 4 poop story vs. Lions

When you gotta go, you gotta go. That’s all DK Metcalf was thinking about during one moment in Week 4’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field, as he was being carted off the field. It was initially thought that he suffered a scary injury before that, but it was later revealed that the hulking Seahawks receiver just needed a trip to the bathroom quick.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs plotting Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen team up at trade deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fortify the roster at the trade deadline and they’ve been linked with a shocking trade for Josh Allen ahead of the buzzer. No, not Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. According to Sports Illustrated, via Dov Kleiman, the Chiefs have called the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of securing a trade for linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen. Kansas City is hoping to improve their pass rush at the trade deadline and have honed in on Allen as a potential target to do so, should the Jaguars be willing to move him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Brandin Cooks’ Twitter likes hint at Cowboys, Vikings trade desires

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been one of the players most frequently linked with a move at the trade deadline. Various teams could use a versatile wide receiver like Cooks, and with the Texans rebuilding, a deal makes a ton of sense. It seems that Cooks is on board with a trade, too, and he may have a couple of preferred destinations lined up. Cooks’ recent Twitter activity showed the wide receiver liking posts linking him with trades to the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, suggesting he has an interest in those two organizations as potential landing spots.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not who we are’: Zac Taylor insists Bengals don’t stink after getting destroyed by Browns

Zac Taylor has led the Cincinnati Bengals to a remarkable turnaround in his four years thus far with the franchise. When Taylor began his head coaching career in 2019 following years of paying his dues and climbing the ranks, the Bengals were, simply put, not a good side, and they finished with a terrible 2-14 record that welcomed the then-36-year-old coach to the harsh realities of the NFL head coaching gig.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Commanders must be sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Washington Commanders pulled off a miraculous comeback for the second straight week on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 to push their record to 4-4 on the season. In the ultra competitive NFC East division, the Commanders are somehow staying afloat. Now, the Commanders trade deadline strategy may have to be adjusted to accommodate their recent turnaround.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Former NFL players finding success as current coaches

The list includes four in their second head coaching stints — Dennis Allen (New Orleans), Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay), Doug Pederson (Jacksonville) and Ron Rivera (Washington) — as well as second-year Detroit coach Dan Campbell and first-year Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell, who has the Vikings (6-1) atop the NFC North.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Commanders’ shocking plans for William Jackson if they don’t trade him

The Washington Commanders, despite being last in the ultra-tough NFC East with a 4-4 record, are still in the middle of the playoff hunt halfway into the season. They have won three straight games, the latest of which was a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night,. The Commanders’ defense, in particular, has […] The post Commanders’ shocking plans for William Jackson if they don’t trade him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy