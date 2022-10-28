Sheriff: Hall County deputy 'called' to use deadly force when suspect's bullet hit magazine pouch

Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Chamblee officer shot during police chase involving stolen car, officials say
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Law enforcement from across the metro Atlanta area are searching for a suspect after a Chamblee officer was shot during a police chase. Officials say shortly after midnight, officers with the Chamblee Police Department located a stolen vehicle that had been used in an armed robbery inside the city.
Hall Co Sheriff updates probe into latest officer-involved shooting
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch is releasing new details on a shooting involving a deputy that left a suspect dead. Couch says the deputy found a man and woman standing outside of a car that was blocking F. Gilmer Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. The deputy asked...
26-year-old Athens man arrested, faces charges in connection to double shooting: police
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection to a double shooting on Gaines School Road last Friday night. Officers responded to an emergency call on Oct. 21 regarding a shooting at the 100 block of Gaines School Road. The police department said they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old pronounced dead on scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Deliveryman caught smuggling razor blades, phones into DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man caught trying to sneak a big haul of contraband into the DeKalb County Jail is now behind bars there. Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office say 59-year-old David Askew tried to sneak in the illegal goods into an inmate's cell using a fishing line and a plastic bag.
fox5atlanta.com
Chamblee officer shot during police chase
A Chamblee police officer is recovering in the hospital after they were shot while chasing a stolen car involved in an armed robbery, officials say. One suspect is in the custody and another remains on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen wanted in shooting death of Norcross High School student in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teen wanted in connection to the death of a Norcross High School Student last week is in custody in Florida. Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville, turned himself into the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was booked into the jail there just after 1 a.m., according to online jail records.
Teen accused in fatal shooting of Norcross High student turns himself in
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County high school student near campus last week turned himsel...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Shots fired, entering auto; shopliftings, thefts at local school and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week.“I want him to resign, absolutely,” Jeffrey Bearden told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He just dismissed my concerns and laughed at me. I would not be the man I am today without my mother, and I can’t let another victim’s family go through what I went through on the phone with [Habersham County Sheriff Joey...
fox5atlanta.com
2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots into Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering at a local hospital after police say a gunman fire multiple shots into her home. Officials say they were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW. At the scene, police...
10NEWS
High school cheerleader killed in Georgia crash, driver charged with DUI, police say
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
fox5atlanta.com
Five 'street racers' arrested in Clayton County "Purge Night Takeover"
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost a week after the city of Atlanta pledged to punish street racers more aggressively, multiple suspected street racers in Clayton County were busted in an event they were calling "Purge Night Takeover" Clayton County officers said they got wind of "street racers" blocking the intersection...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man charged with DUI in accident that killed a high school cheerleader
A Gwinnett County student was killed in an accident where the driver has been charged with DUI. The accident happened Saturday when a Flowery Branch man hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway. Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was one of seven people in the vehicle. Pollock died from her injuries.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Complaint about armed robbery of $50 of marijuana, kidnapping and assault, elder abuse and a slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incident for the period Oct. 13 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Piedmont...
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored,...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth
Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
Four Cherokee County men sentenced for threats over gang territory
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that four Cherokee County men have been sentenced to prison after admitting to their role in a 2021 gang-related incident, which involved firearms, and making terroristic threats, according to a news release. District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police arrest carjacking suspects after high-speed chase
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a chase involving carjacking suspects ended with their arrests in northwest Atlanta. Aerial footage from an APD Aviation Unit and polite officer body cameras showed the intense events unfold. Atlanta police said officers were pursuing a recently carjacked 2018 Toyota Corolla at around 6 p.m....
Comments / 3