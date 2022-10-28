ALBANY — With an endorsement from U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker behind him, Tracy Taylor said he is excited about his run in the Georgia House District 153 contest. The city of Albany firefighter has several prior campaigns behind him, but though he has not been successful, the Republican candidate, who chairs the Dougherty County Republican Party, said he is hoping that his conservative message will resonate with voters.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO