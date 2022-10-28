ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
stlmag.com

Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres

Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
DES PERES, MO
nextstl.com

What Should Be: Rail Infrastructure in St. Louis

Once the center of an expansive American railroad system, St. Louis’s Union Station held the title of North America’s largest train station for decades during its height in the early-to-mid-1900s. Reported to average 100,000 daily passengers at times, the station’s colossal popularity was undermined by that of the automobile in a post-war America, meeting a similar fate to the city’s entensive trolley system. With the final train departing from the steal arches of the shed in 1978, this country seemed destined for a car-dominated future. However, 80 years following its peak, an optimistic attitude toward the future of passenger train travel could mean the re-emergence of St. Louis as a central rail hub, with many looking at the possibilities of high-speed travel to connect our cities and commerce. Underwhelming compared to the luxurious Union Station, Amtrak’s current setup in the “Gateway Station” near Clark and 14th streets represents the afterthought that is the current state of commuter rail in our state and region. To combat this, I propose a contemporary multimodal transportation hub that would prepare this city for the future of domestic travel. This is St. Louis Central Station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri

Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
travellens.co

15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City

The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

‘Pumpkin-haired baby’: First ever baby Francois’ langur born at Missouri zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first ever baby Francois’ langur was born at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri at the end of September, the zoo says. According to a news release from the Saint Louis Zoo, the zoo welcomed a new addition on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween. They announced the birth of their first ever Francois’ langur, their “pumpkin-haired baby” named Rhubarb.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcparent.com

Jurassic World Live Tour is Coming to Kansas City!

Kansas City-area dinosaur lovers, get ready. Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to T-Mobile Center December 9-11! Jurassic World Live Tour is designed with the entire family in mind. To create the mystic and power of more than 24 film-accurate life-size dinosaurs in action, this show features special effects, including strobe lights and a safe theatrical fog. Jurassic World Live Tour will feature more than 20 characters including 9 dinosaurs – the mighty T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons, Baby Stegosaurus – including heroes and villains. With live narration, incredible stunts and animatronic action against a prehistoric backdrop depicting the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, the 1 hr. 50 min. production (including 15 min. intermission) is an exciting and captivating experience. Fans are taken on an immersive journey that combines projection, scenery, and life-size ferocious animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs. Tyrannosaurus Rex takes center stage at more than 40 feet in length.
KANSAS CITY, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence

Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

