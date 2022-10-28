ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donalsonville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

New business interest in Downtown Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany

From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
ALBANY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee

'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

JCSO files appeal to Governor’s Office after being denied requested funding from County Commission

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield filed an appeal to the Governor’s Office after he was denied a chunk of his proposed budget. “I’ve always said a reactive sheriff’s office is down here, and to be proactive, it’s a little bit higher,” Edenfield said. “The citizens of Jackson County deserve a proactive Sheriff’s Office.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Ozark City Schools delay buses

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
OZARK, AL
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wdhn.com

Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
SLOCOMB, AL
wdhn.com

Gordon Post Office temporarily closing

GORDON, Ala (WDHN)—The Gordon Post Office will be temporarily closed for retail and public post office box use in early November. The closure will be from Wednesday, November 2 to Thursday, November 3 to address maintenance and repair problems. Local mail delivery routes will not be affected by this...
GORDON, AL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt. Marianna High School, Marianna K-8, Early Childhood Center, Jackson Alternative...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
MARIANNA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy