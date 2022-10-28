Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Reveals 50 Lb. Weight Loss After ‘Changing’ Lifestyle: Before & After Photos

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

Shay Mooney thanked fans for so many kind words about saying that he looked healthier in an Instagram Story, on Thursday, October 27. The Dan + Shay singer, 30, said that he had a total lifestyle change, and it helped him lose nearly 50 pounds. Shay had also recently shared an adorable photo of himself with his son on Instagram, where he looked great, and so many fans complimented him on how great he looked and also asked for his secrets.

The “Speechless” singer took to his Instagram to give thanks for the sweet comments and reveal how he’d undergone a total shift in his lifestyle. “Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy. Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights,” he wrote on his Story. “That’s it!”

Shay waves to fans at a performance in July 2021. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Besides dropping 50 pounds, Shay said that he was feeling better in a number of different ways, and he hoped that his change could encourage anyone who was looking to do the same. “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually,” he wrote. “If you’re lookin for a sign. Love y’all.”

While Shay has been working on his health, Dan + Shay has been having a pretty busy year. After dropping their album Good Things in 2021, the band released an acoustic version of their single “You” back in August. The duo opened up about recording their album in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in August 2021. “It’s been a crazy year, but the one thing we did have was time,” they said. “You have your whole life to make your first record, then very little time in between tours to make something that you’re super proud of, with very limited time on the road. So, this time, one thing we did have was a lot of time. It’s amazing, but it’s also a different process when you’re putting it together. You’re starting to overthink things.”

They also spent much of the summer on tour with country icon Kenny Chesney on his Here And Now tour. After the tour ended, the band posted a video of fans singing at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium for an epic video, and they called it the “BEST SUMMER OF OUR LIVES.”

Shay performs in August. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock)

After what was undoubtedly an epic summer, hopefully, Dan + Shay have been enjoying some rest and relaxation through the fall. The “10,000 Hours” duo only has one more tour date for 2022 listed on their website in December, and the other two tour dates aren’t until summer 2023.