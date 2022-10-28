This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available. Update as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 28: The Ithaca Police Department has confirmed that the victim of the stabbing that occurred this morning is deceased, and that the case is now an active homicide being investigated by IPD with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO