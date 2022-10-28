Read full article on original website
Man charged with fatally stabbing man in downtown Ithaca, police say
Jeremiah L. Jordan is charged with fatally stabbing Michael Monroe, 38, of Ithaca, early Friday morning, Lt. Ted Schwartz said in a news release Sunday. Jordan, 39, was arraigned...
whcuradio.com
IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday's stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
Update: Felony complaint provides few further details of Friday homicide
Update (Nov. 1): The felony complaint in Friday’s killing in downtown Ithaca shows that alleged killer Jeremiah Jordan admitted to stabbing victim Michael Monroe that night, but does not provide many further details of the crime. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear, though. Jordan is expected to have a...
cnycentral.com
School bus involved in crash on north side of Syracuse Tuesday morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — A school bus was involved in a crash on Butternut Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Crews responded to Butternut Street near Josephine Street on the city's north side. It is unclear whether anyone was injured, but a CNYCentral crew at the scene observed one person being...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
Early morning stabbing now active homicide investigation
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available. Update as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 28: The Ithaca Police Department has confirmed that the victim of the stabbing that occurred this morning is deceased, and that the case is now an active homicide being investigated by IPD with assistance from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.
14850.com
Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing
Police have identified the victim in last week's stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
whcuradio.com
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
Ithaca man charged with murder, victim identified
ITHACA, N.Y.—The victim of the homicide that occurred on October 28 has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Ithaca Police Investigators arrested and charged 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan of Ithaca with murder in the second degree, and he was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Seth Peacock before being remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
Fentanyl may have contributed to Town of Union crash
Fentanyl may have contributed to a crash that occurred in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th.
Ride share driver shot in Johnson City
A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
Over 2,500 residents facing power outage in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
Truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that the driver was taken to the hospital. […]
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs
On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.
waynetimes.com
State Police investigating murder in Newark
New York State Police and local agencies are on scene in Newark investigating a shooting that took place last night in Newark. Details are still coming in and we will update this post as new information is confirmed...
15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
binghamtonhomepage.com
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning. The Ithaca Police Department is reporting that around 1:15 a.m. this morning, they responded to a stabbing incident. No additional information is being released at this...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
