NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation

Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
You May Experience a ‘Mysterious Disappearance' on Halloween — and Insurance Probably Won't Pay for It

Some renters and homeowners insurance policies include "mysterious disappearance" clauses. Insurers use them to deny claims if personal property like jewelry or electronics is lost due to unexplained circumstances. Standard policies generally deny such claims even if the policy doesn't use the language "mysterious disappearance." If history is a guide,...

