Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Despite the odds, the Great Resignation lives on
Americans weren't worried about quitting their jobs in September. With fewer workers getting fired and abundant job openings, that makes sense.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'
The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday sweeping new changes to the federal student loan system, including additional consumer protections for borrowers and limits on the interest that accrue on the debt. "Today is a monumental step forward in the Biden-Harris team's efforts to fix a broken student loan...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You May Experience a ‘Mysterious Disappearance' on Halloween — and Insurance Probably Won't Pay for It
Some renters and homeowners insurance policies include "mysterious disappearance" clauses. Insurers use them to deny claims if personal property like jewelry or electronics is lost due to unexplained circumstances. Standard policies generally deny such claims even if the policy doesn't use the language "mysterious disappearance." If history is a guide,...
Comments / 0