Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: Tennessee beatdown begs the question -- was 2021 the ceiling?

Just a season ago, Kentucky football was in a good place. In the 1st season in a long time not dominated by 3 yards and a cloud of dust, the Wildcats offense was led by current Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who turned promising quarterback Will Levis into a potential NFL Draft pick, running a system that was actually good at both running and passing.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said about Tennessee following Kentucky's loss to Vols

Mark Stoops and Kentucky ran into a buzzsaw in Knoxville Saturday night. The Volunteers racked up 422 total yards of offense and put 44 points on the board. Meanwhile, Kentucky managed a lone touchdown in the first half. Hendon Hooker continued his march to the Heisman Trophy ceremony with another...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans react to stellar defensive first half from Tennessee against Kentucky

Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter just delivered the hit of the Vols’ season on Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown, knocking the ball out of his hands and into the hands of linebacker Juwan Mitchell. The Vols have played stellar defense against Kentucky in the first half Saturday evening. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Tennessee's latest win: 'Any doubts about that defense were eliminated'

There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit heaps praise on Tennessee, Neyland Stadium after calling Vols-Cats

Kirk Herbstreit has Tennessee ranked as his No. 1 team in the nation after throttling Kentucky 44-6. College GameDay has now been to Knoxville twice, and Herbstreit has seen the Vols in person multiple times. On Saturday morning during College GameDay, Herbstreit ranked Ohio State as the nation’s No. 1 team. That was before it struggled with Penn State. Now, he’s singing a different tune, as he ranked the Volunteers as his top team after witnessing Neyland Stadium at night in the win over the Wildcats.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Game of the Century? AP Top 25 poll puts Tennessee-Georgia in elite company

The upcoming weekend of college football will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This is an interesting one that truly showcases how things have shifted across the college football landscape with this matchup not at all resembling many of the ones before it as far as teams and opponents go. Since 2000, games between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the nation have been ones between LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan and Ohio State and Texas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt moves Tennessee to No. 1 in his updated top 10 rankings

After the Week 9 action from the college football slate, the SEC is getting a ton of praise from FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, especially Tennessee. The national analyst unveiled his top 10 and it featured 3 teams from the conference. Undefeated Tennessee overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot after routing rival Kentucky 44-6. Undefeated Georgia defeated rival Florida 42-20 and is in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, Alabama dropped to the the No. 6 ranking during its bye week after bouncing back from the loss to Tennessee with a 30-6 victory against Mississippi State.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast

College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fans show off Wildcats-themed paint job on Tennessee's Rock

Tennessee fans won’t like what some Kentucky fans did to the iconic Rock on Saturday morning. The Wildcats are in Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Volunteers and are looking to derail the Vols’ undefeated season. While Tennessee has had a massive advantage in the overall series, Kentucky will be trying to pick up a 2nd win over the Vols in 3 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee radio sideline reporter suddenly resigns, per athletic department

A Tennessee football sideline reporter has resigned her post with the athletic department, according to a report from the Knoxville News. Kasey Funderburg departed the program on Thursday, days after a report on Outkick revealed that she had made tweets with racial slurs as a high schooler. Per Outkick, Funderburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN

