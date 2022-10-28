The upcoming weekend of college football will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. This is an interesting one that truly showcases how things have shifted across the college football landscape with this matchup not at all resembling many of the ones before it as far as teams and opponents go. Since 2000, games between the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the nation have been ones between LSU and Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan and Ohio State and Texas.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO