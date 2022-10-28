Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
How researchers solved a decades-old mystery regarding cell volume
A psychedelic movie of stressed cells under a microscope sent a team of kidney physiologists and biologists from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University on a journey to solve a mystery: How do cells control their volume?. Their study, published today in Cell, explains how the scientists used...
Phys.org
Researchers determine three-dimensional structure of PAPP-A
Danish researchers have determined the three-dimensional structure of the proteolytic enzyme PAPP-A. The results may allow us to better understand the basic biology that regulates linear growth of vertebrates. The same regulatory mechanisms are also involved in several age-related diseases, and thus, the research is an important step towards the development of novel types of drugs.
Phys.org
Advances in selective laser sintering of polymers
Researchers at Fudan University, China, reviewed the fundamental mechanisms and recent developments in the selective laser sintering (SLS) of polymers, which is of great help for researchers to learn more about the fantastic additive manufacturing method of polymers. The review is published in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. The...
Phys.org
Transition metal-doped iron oxide nanocrystals modulate MRI contrast performance
FDA-approved iron oxide nanocrystals (IONs) as negative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents are encountering challenges because of their low relaxation rate and coherent ferromagnetism. Although metal doping has been found as an efficient way to improve the magnetic property and MRI contrast performance, the systemic mechanism has been rarely discussed.
Phys.org
Combination microscopy and DNA analysis reveals new insights into the diet of polar cod
Polar cod is an important part of the food web of the Arctic. Sarah Maes (KU Leuven) and Fokje Schaafsma (Wageningen Marine Research) investigated the diet of polar cod from the Barents Sea, with the help of colleagues from the KU Leuven and the Alfred Wegener Institute. They did this by combining traditional microscopy with DNA analysis. The study resulted in new insights regarding the diet of polar cod which are now published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.
Phys.org
Physicists have proposed a theory of solidification of iron-nickel alloy
Physicists at the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have created a theory for the solidification of iron-nickel (Fe-Ni) alloy (invar). They determined that an important role in the technology of creating invar products, namely in the solidification process, is played by the oncoming flow: when an alloy cools, the liquid layer flows on top of the solidified layer. If this process is regulated, it is possible to control the characteristics of the alloys, obtain a more uniform structure, and improve the properties of the final product.
Phys.org
Quantum dots form ordered material
Quantum dots are clusters of some 1,000 atoms which act as one large "super-atom." It is possible to accurately design the electronic properties of these dots just by changing their size. However, to create functional devices, a large number of dots have to be combined into a new material. During this process, the properties of the dots are often lost.
Phys.org
Ancient genomes reveal hidden history of human adaptation
The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr. Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide's Australian Center for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Phys.org
Simulating the shear destruction of red blood cells
Many medical devices for treating heart failure generate nonphysiological shear flow. This can trigger the destruction of red blood cells after implantation of ventricular assist devices (VADs), artificial heart valves, vascular stents, or interventional thrombectomy devices. The destruction of red blood cells, or mechanical hemolysis, is an inevitable complication of...
Phys.org
The impact of deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle
An international team of researchers has attempted to assess the impact of both deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the group analyzes precipitation records along with hydrologically weighted leaf area indices to measure changes in surface water over a multiyear period.
Phys.org
The answer is in the sheets: 2D nanosheets as anodes in Li-ion batteries
As the electric vehicle (EV) industry is advancing, so are the efforts in the research and development of superior lithium (Li)-ion batteries to power these vehicles. Exploring and expanding rapid charge-discharge technology and extended battery life are critical challenges in their development. A few factors, such as the diffusion of Li ions, characteristics of the electrode-electrolyte interface, and electrode porosity, can help overcome these issues achieve extreme fast charging and ultralong life.
Phys.org
A new paradigm to enhance tumor targeting with biomimetic nanovectors
Tumor targeting is a prerequisite for effective cancer therapy because it enhances the therapeutic outcome and decreases adverse effects. However, effective targeting is challenging to achieve with nanoparticles (NPs) coated with synthetic targeting ligands, which are the current gold standard. The cell membrane (CM) coating technique offers a new approach...
Phys.org
Synthesis and surface modification of nickel-rich layered oxide cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries
Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) scientists from the South China University of Technology have summarized recent progress in surface modification of nickel-rich cathode materials based on the periodic table to provide a clear development of advanced LIBs. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the team sought to further understand...
Phys.org
New computational method builds detailed maps of human tissues
Weill Cornell Medicine researchers have developed a computational method to map the architecture of human tissues in unprecedented detail. Their approach promises to accelerate studies on organ-scale cellular interactions and could enable powerful new diagnostic strategies for a wide range of diseases. The method, published Oct. 31 in Nature Methods,...
Phys.org
A new map of the octopus visual system gives clues to brain evolution
It's hard for the octopus to pick just one party trick. It swims via jet propulsion, shoots inky chemicals at its foes, and can change its skin within seconds to blend in with its surroundings. A team of University of Oregon researchers is investigating yet another distinctive feature of this...
Phys.org
A novel way to measure time using Rydberg states
A team of researchers working at the University of Uppsala in Sweden has discovered a novel way to measure time. They published their work in the journal Physical Review Letters. Up until now, the means for measuring the passage of time has involved counting some predefined measurement unit from one...
Phys.org
As dense as it gets: New model for matter in neutron star collisions
With the exception of black holes, neutron stars are the densest objects in the universe. As their name suggests, neutron stars are mainly made of neutrons. However, our knowledge about the matter produced during the collision of two neutron stars is still limited. Scientists from Goethe University Frankfurt and the Asia Pacific Center for Theoretical Physics in Pohang have developed a model that gives insights about matter under such extreme conditions.
Phys.org
Capturing and analyzing subtle combination tones produced by violins
When two musical notes are played simultaneously, the human ear can perceive weak additional tones called combination tones. These subjective tones result from the nonlinearity of the inner ear and are attributed to the amplification mechanism of the cochlea. Subjective tones are perceived with different intensities by different individuals. While less perceivable, objective combination tones are also generated by some musical instruments. Because these tones are present in the air, they can be detected by sensitive microphones, measured, and recorded.
Phys.org
Mathematicians explain how some fireflies flash in sync
Stake out in Pennsylvania's Cook State Forest at the right time of year and you can see one of nature's great light shows: swarms of fireflies that synchronize their flashes like strings of Christmas lights in the dark. A new study by Pitt mathematicians shows that math borrowed from neuroscience...
Phys.org
What you see: Scientists use human perception to define bumble bee mimicry
"Where should we go for lunch today?" "I dunno. What sounds good?" "You pick this time." Unlike humans, animals searching for sustenance don't have the luxury of wishy-washy decision-making or consulting Yelp. It's a split-second choice of "what's going to fulfill my past-due caloric survival need and not harm or kill me."
Comments / 0