Understanding what makes rainforests distinct from one another could advance conservation efforts

More than half of 'data deficient' species may be threatened with extinction
Often we simply do not know enough about a species to know how it is doing. On the recognized red list from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), thousands of plants and animals are listed as "data deficient." The researchers simply know too little about these species to...
Study reveals how ancient fish colonized the deep sea
The deep sea contains more than 90% of the water in our oceans, but only about a third of all fish species. Scientists have long thought the explanation for this was intuitive—shallow ocean waters are warm and full of resources, making them a prime location for new species to evolve and thrive. But a new University of Washington study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and led by Elizabeth Miller, reports that throughout Earth's ancient history, there were several periods of time when many fish actually favored the cold, dark, barren waters of the deep sea.
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
For tribes, reforesting means reconnecting to history and culture
In western Montana's Mission Mountains, whitebark pine trees have been hit hard by blister rust, an invasive disease. The trees, which grow slowly and live at high elevations, help shade snowpack and prevent it from melting. Their seeds are an important protein source for grizzly bears and many other animals. And the whitebark pine holds cultural meaning for a local tribe that's working to replant it.
New species of owl discovered in the rainforests of Africa's Príncipe Island
A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016, although suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggesting its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.
What you see: Scientists use human perception to define bumble bee mimicry
"Where should we go for lunch today?" "I dunno. What sounds good?" "You pick this time." Unlike humans, animals searching for sustenance don't have the luxury of wishy-washy decision-making or consulting Yelp. It's a split-second choice of "what's going to fulfill my past-due caloric survival need and not harm or kill me."
First evidence that black mangroves can produce twins
Researchers at Wageningen University & Research have discovered that black mangrove trees can produce twins. While the phenomenon of twin seedlings was seen before in other mangrove species, this is likely the very first time it was observed in black mangrove trees. In the tropical plant nursery in Wageningen several...
How researchers solved a decades-old mystery regarding cell volume
A psychedelic movie of stressed cells under a microscope sent a team of kidney physiologists and biologists from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University on a journey to solve a mystery: How do cells control their volume?. Their study, published today in Cell, explains how the scientists used...
Vegetation regulates energy exchange in the Arctic
Global warming is changing the Arctic by causing permafrost thaw, glacier melt, droughts, fires and changes in vegetation. These developments are strongly linked to the energy exchange between land and the atmosphere. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown that different plant communities in the tundra play a key role in this energy exchange but are not taken into account in climate models.
Flesh-eating bugs get to work on creating animal bone dataset
Some creepy crawlies are helping a Griffith Ph.D. candidate on her quest to build a modern research library of animal remains. The bugs are cleaning the bones needed to catalog each species. Tessa Knights, a Ph.D. candidate from Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution, is exploring an inexpensive and...
The softer side of bats, a crucial component of many ecosystems
A group of bats is often called a colony. But did you know it's also referred to as a cauldron? With that kind of language, it's easy to understand how these winged mammals came to be associated with Halloween. Long portrayed in media as blood-thirsty, disease-carrying night-stalkers, real bats don't quite live up to their notorious reputation.
Ancient genomes reveal hidden history of human adaptation
The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr. Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide's Australian Center for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Climate change negatively affecting school sharks
Preliminary research data suggest warmer temperatures and increased salt levels might have negative effects on the behavior and physiology of school sharks. A clear indicator of physiological changes is higher levels of stress markers such as glucose and lactate concentrations in the blood. Researchers also noted behavior changes according to...
Radioactive traces in tree rings reveal Earth's history of unexplained 'radiation storms'
In searching for planets and studying their stars, I've had the privilege to use some of the world's great telescopes. However, our team has recently turned to an even larger system to study the cosmos: Earth's forests. We analyzed radioactive signatures left in tree rings around the world to study...
Are insects doomed? New study shows added threat of climate change
The swings in temperature that accompany global warming could spell trouble for insect populations the world relies on for pollination and food production. A paper led by Northeastern doctoral student Kate Duffy and published in an October edition of Nature Climate Change uses data science to show that, in addition to rising temperatures, fluctuations in temperature increase the risk of insect extinction in the decades ahead.
AI helps researchers design microneedle patches that restore hair in balding mice
Hair loss is undesirable for many men—and women—because one's hairstyle is often closely tied to their self-confidence. And while some people embrace it, others wish they could regrow their lost strands. Now, researchers reporting in Nano Letters have used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict compounds that could neutralize baldness-causing reactive oxygen species in the scalp. Using the best candidate, they constructed a proof-of-concept microneedle patch and effectively regenerated hair on mice.
Combination microscopy and DNA analysis reveals new insights into the diet of polar cod
Polar cod is an important part of the food web of the Arctic. Sarah Maes (KU Leuven) and Fokje Schaafsma (Wageningen Marine Research) investigated the diet of polar cod from the Barents Sea, with the help of colleagues from the KU Leuven and the Alfred Wegener Institute. They did this by combining traditional microscopy with DNA analysis. The study resulted in new insights regarding the diet of polar cod which are now published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.
A lasting impact: Microplastics settling into soil
Whether we like it or not, plastic is a major part of our lives. The production and use of plastics has been found to create a problem because "microplastics" are accumulating in our soils. Microplastics are tiny particles of plastic debris that are often found in the environment. Less than...
Natural nutrient enrichment 8 million years ago caused today's largest ocean 'dead zone'
Oxygen-starved ocean "dead zones," where fish and animals cannot survive, have been expanding in the open ocean and coastal waters for several decades as a result of human agricultural and industrial activity. Trying to predict the scale and location of future dead zones, scientists have looked to the past for historical clues.
Surviving space: Extreme plant adaptation
Which plants have the best chances for survival in space?. That's the question being addressed by Principal Investigators Anna-Lisa Paul and Robert Ferl in the Epigenetic Adaptation to the Spaceflight Environment—Accumulated Genomic Change Induced by Generations in Space (Plant Habitat-03) investigation, which will soon launch to the International Space Station aboard Northrop Grumman's 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA.
