Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Transition metal-doped iron oxide nanocrystals modulate MRI contrast performance
FDA-approved iron oxide nanocrystals (IONs) as negative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents are encountering challenges because of their low relaxation rate and coherent ferromagnetism. Although metal doping has been found as an efficient way to improve the magnetic property and MRI contrast performance, the systemic mechanism has been rarely discussed.
Phys.org
Scale effect matters when investigating spatial heterogeneity and driving factors of urban flooding
Urban flooding is a natural disaster event that occurs in cities when short-term rainstorm or continuous heavy rainfall exceeds the drainage capacity of a city. Urban floods frequently occur worldwide. In China, it causes major economic losses every year, especially in megacities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. With accelerated...
Phys.org
How researchers solved a decades-old mystery regarding cell volume
A psychedelic movie of stressed cells under a microscope sent a team of kidney physiologists and biologists from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University on a journey to solve a mystery: How do cells control their volume?. Their study, published today in Cell, explains how the scientists used...
Phys.org
Researchers determine three-dimensional structure of PAPP-A
Danish researchers have determined the three-dimensional structure of the proteolytic enzyme PAPP-A. The results may allow us to better understand the basic biology that regulates linear growth of vertebrates. The same regulatory mechanisms are also involved in several age-related diseases, and thus, the research is an important step towards the development of novel types of drugs.
Phys.org
Warning of the need to standardize the beach safety signage system in Spain
Safeguarding bathers should be a priority for institutions to prevent accidents. So, lifeguard services need to have global, understandable tools based, among other things, on adequate signage. Among these tools, beach safety flags are one of the proactive ways of protecting bathers from beach hazards and providing information on safe bathing conditions.
Phys.org
Synthesis and surface modification of nickel-rich layered oxide cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries
Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) scientists from the South China University of Technology have summarized recent progress in surface modification of nickel-rich cathode materials based on the periodic table to provide a clear development of advanced LIBs. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the team sought to further understand...
Phys.org
AI helps researchers design microneedle patches that restore hair in balding mice
Hair loss is undesirable for many men—and women—because one's hairstyle is often closely tied to their self-confidence. And while some people embrace it, others wish they could regrow their lost strands. Now, researchers reporting in Nano Letters have used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict compounds that could neutralize baldness-causing reactive oxygen species in the scalp. Using the best candidate, they constructed a proof-of-concept microneedle patch and effectively regenerated hair on mice.
Phys.org
A novel way to measure time using Rydberg states
A team of researchers working at the University of Uppsala in Sweden has discovered a novel way to measure time. They published their work in the journal Physical Review Letters. Up until now, the means for measuring the passage of time has involved counting some predefined measurement unit from one...
Phys.org
Quantum dots form ordered material
Quantum dots are clusters of some 1,000 atoms which act as one large "super-atom." It is possible to accurately design the electronic properties of these dots just by changing their size. However, to create functional devices, a large number of dots have to be combined into a new material. During this process, the properties of the dots are often lost.
Phys.org
Physicists have proposed a theory of solidification of iron-nickel alloy
Physicists at the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have created a theory for the solidification of iron-nickel (Fe-Ni) alloy (invar). They determined that an important role in the technology of creating invar products, namely in the solidification process, is played by the oncoming flow: when an alloy cools, the liquid layer flows on top of the solidified layer. If this process is regulated, it is possible to control the characteristics of the alloys, obtain a more uniform structure, and improve the properties of the final product.
Phys.org
Heavy payload balloon lifted to near-space heights
A high-altitude scientific balloon containing 1.2-ton payloads was lifted into the sky and reached an altitude of 30km in a demonstration test that helped validate the payload capacity of a near-space balloon platform. The flight test was conducted in northwestern China's Qinghai Province on September 30, 2022, by a research...
Phys.org
GPCR signaling coordinates inter-tissue mitochondrial stress communication in C. elegans
The nervous system is essential for coordinating the organismal stress response. Neurons with mitochondrial stresses could release signals and communicate with the peripheral tissues to activate the organismal-wide mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt) for fitness adaptation. G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) play important role in transmitting various extracellular signals into cells, and...
Phys.org
First evidence that black mangroves can produce twins
Researchers at Wageningen University & Research have discovered that black mangrove trees can produce twins. While the phenomenon of twin seedlings was seen before in other mangrove species, this is likely the very first time it was observed in black mangrove trees. In the tropical plant nursery in Wageningen several...
Phys.org
Simulating the shear destruction of red blood cells
Many medical devices for treating heart failure generate nonphysiological shear flow. This can trigger the destruction of red blood cells after implantation of ventricular assist devices (VADs), artificial heart valves, vascular stents, or interventional thrombectomy devices. The destruction of red blood cells, or mechanical hemolysis, is an inevitable complication of...
Phys.org
The impact of deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle
An international team of researchers has attempted to assess the impact of both deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the group analyzes precipitation records along with hydrologically weighted leaf area indices to measure changes in surface water over a multiyear period.
Phys.org
Efficient nanovaccine delivery system boosts cellular immunity
Cancer immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibition therapy, have been attracting attention in recent years as new methods for treating cancer. However, immune checkpoint inhibition therapy is only effective in 20%–30% of cancer patients, so developing better drug delivery systems to induce anticancer cellular immunity is necessary. A research...
Phys.org
Final module docks at China's Tiangong space station
The final module of China's Tiangong space station successfully docked with the core structure on Tuesday, state media said—a key step in its completion by year's end and a landmark moment in the country's space ambitions. Tiangong is one of the crown jewels in Beijing's well-funded programme—which has landed...
Phys.org
Surviving space: Extreme plant adaptation
Which plants have the best chances for survival in space?. That's the question being addressed by Principal Investigators Anna-Lisa Paul and Robert Ferl in the Epigenetic Adaptation to the Spaceflight Environment—Accumulated Genomic Change Induced by Generations in Space (Plant Habitat-03) investigation, which will soon launch to the International Space Station aboard Northrop Grumman's 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA.
Phys.org
As dense as it gets: New model for matter in neutron star collisions
With the exception of black holes, neutron stars are the densest objects in the universe. As their name suggests, neutron stars are mainly made of neutrons. However, our knowledge about the matter produced during the collision of two neutron stars is still limited. Scientists from Goethe University Frankfurt and the Asia Pacific Center for Theoretical Physics in Pohang have developed a model that gives insights about matter under such extreme conditions.
Phys.org
'Stripped, pulsating core of a massive star' spotted for the first time
A trio of researchers from Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, Universität Innsbruck and the University of Geneva, respectively, has discovered a "stripped, pulsating core of a massive star" for the first time. In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, Andreas Irrgang, Norbert Przybilla and Georges Meynet, describe the unique object and the work that they did in verifying its makeup.
Comments / 0