Caledonia secures home win in sections 1st round

The No. 2 seeded Caledonia Warriors took on the No. 7 seeded Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at home on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, cruising to a 47-0 victory.

The first points were scored early on by the Warriors. Owning the night, Eric Mauss (No. 24) scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, as well as a 53-yard touchdown run off a fumble return for the Warriors in the first quarter. Both extra points were attempted and made by Kyle Betchel (No. 11).

In the second quarter Ethan Stendel (No.12) threw a successful touchdown pass to Bronson Knutson (No. 42) for a 28 yard gain. In an exciting moment, Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) scored for the Warriors off an interception for a 30-yard gain. The extra point was attempted and made by Betchel.

Owen Denstad (No. 20) also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for the Warriors in the second quarter. The extra point was attempted, but ultimately unsuccessful, by Betchel.

The score at the half was 34-0, Caledonia.

Dominating the night, the Warriors scored again in the third and fourth quarters. In the third quarter, Denstad scored on yet another 2-yard run. Denstad also attempted the extra point, but was unsuccessful. In the fourth quarter, Owen Staggemeyer (No. 41) scored on a 75-yard touchdown run. The extra point was attempted, but ultimately unsuccessful, by Ben Stemper (No. 24).

Denstad led the Warriors with 109 total rushing yards. Staggemeyer followed close behind with 91 total rushing yards, as did Mauss with 44 total rushing yards and Tucker Ginther (No. 8) 20 total rushing yards.

Knutson led the Warriors with 28 total receiving yards. Denstad followed close behind for the Warriors with 13 total receiving yards, as did Betchel with 5 total receiving yards.

The win moved Caledonia to the section semifinals for a matchup at home against No. 6 seed St. Charles, which upset No. 3 Triton in the first round. In the other semifinal, No. 1 Chatfield was set to take on No. 5 Goodhue.