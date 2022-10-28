ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MN

Caledonia secures home win in sections 1st round

By By RACHEL STOCK
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Argus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHpNk_0iq4196600

The No. 2 seeded Caledonia Warriors took on the No. 7 seeded Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at home on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, cruising to a 47-0 victory.

The first points were scored early on by the Warriors. Owning the night, Eric Mauss (No. 24) scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, as well as a 53-yard touchdown run off a fumble return for the Warriors in the first quarter. Both extra points were attempted and made by Kyle Betchel (No. 11).

In the second quarter Ethan Stendel (No.12) threw a successful touchdown pass to Bronson Knutson (No. 42) for a 28 yard gain. In an exciting moment, Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) scored for the Warriors off an interception for a 30-yard gain. The extra point was attempted and made by Betchel.

Owen Denstad (No. 20) also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for the Warriors in the second quarter. The extra point was attempted, but ultimately unsuccessful, by Betchel.

The score at the half was 34-0, Caledonia.

Dominating the night, the Warriors scored again in the third and fourth quarters. In the third quarter, Denstad scored on yet another 2-yard run. Denstad also attempted the extra point, but was unsuccessful. In the fourth quarter, Owen Staggemeyer (No. 41) scored on a 75-yard touchdown run. The extra point was attempted, but ultimately unsuccessful, by Ben Stemper (No. 24).

Denstad led the Warriors with 109 total rushing yards. Staggemeyer followed close behind with 91 total rushing yards, as did Mauss with 44 total rushing yards and Tucker Ginther (No. 8) 20 total rushing yards.

Knutson led the Warriors with 28 total receiving yards. Denstad followed close behind for the Warriors with 13 total receiving yards, as did Betchel with 5 total receiving yards.

The win moved Caledonia to the section semifinals for a matchup at home against No. 6 seed St. Charles, which upset No. 3 Triton in the first round. In the other semifinal, No. 1 Chatfield was set to take on No. 5 Goodhue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sioux City Journal

Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea

WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
WAUKON, IA
KAAL-TV

RPU responds to power pole on fire in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Utilities responded to an electric pole on fire in Southeast Rochester Monday afternoon. Crews responded to a neighborhood near the Rochester Pentecostal Church on Scheffield Lane SE around 1:40 p.m. Tony Benson with RPU said they are unaware...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
wiproud.com

La Crosse man stranded on bluffs, rescued after falling

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man has been rescued after being stranded on the bluffs in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department says around 7:45 last night, they received a call that a man had fallen off his bike while riding on trails in Hixon Forest. Crews...
LA CROSSE, WI
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viroqua man killed in rollover accident

42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
VIROQUA, WI
KROC News

2 Young Children Among 5 people Hurt in Crash Near Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Five people, including two young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last night near Austin. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:20 PM and involved an SUV and a minivan. The minivan, which was occupied by seven people, was traveling south on Highway 218 when the driver attempted to make a left turn and collided with the northbound SUV at an intersection about a mile south of Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer

(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia, MN
51
Followers
154
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Caledonia Argus is the premier source for local news coverage of Houston County since 1872. Publishing on Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.hometownargus.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/caledonia/

Comments / 0

Community Policy