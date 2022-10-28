ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Addition: Suffolk County PD are on the hunt for a guy who stole $400 in Pokémon cards three months ago

By James Ramsay
 4 days ago
Good Friday morning in New York City, where Geraldo Rivera stans the subway. Here's what else is happening:

  • Starting Tuesday, any New York City business with at least four employees will be legally required to include salary ranges in job postings.
  • The New York Board of Elections is investigating whether Lee Zeldin improperly coordinated with two Super PACs that have spent $12 million on anti-Kathy Hochul ads.
  • A 31-year-old guy who calls himself "The Wolf of Airbnb" has been indicted for illegally subletting dozens of Manhattan apartments while also refusing to pay rent.
  • The Department of Transportation is cracking down on a Queens tow-truck driver who has long been dumping derelict cars on the streets near an East Elmhurst cemetery.
  • While the MTA has spent billions of dollars improving Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road service, dozens of suburban train stations are located in areas where multi-family apartment buildings are still prohibited , thus limiting the number of people who could take advantage of the easier commutes.
  • Suffolk County police are searching for a man who allegedly walked out of a Target in Commack with $400 worth of stolen Pokémon cards back in July.
  • The trucking industry is increasingly trying to recruit 17-year-olds to be long-haul drivers because it's a grueling, underpaid job that's tough on middle-aged workers who'd like to be home with their families.
  • Some people have a rare and mysterious condition called Auto-Brewery Syndrome, or gut fermentation syndrome, where their stomach turns carbs into alcohol to the point where they actually get drunk and sometimes pass out.
  • Adrian Chiles has hit us with another classic : "We can go to the moon – so why can’t we stop my glasses sliding down my nose?"
  • And finally, it's sable szn:

