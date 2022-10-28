Redwood needles piling up on a rooftop solar system photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB California regulators have postponed a decision yet again on the future cost of rooftop solar systems...while advocates accuse them of undermining solar at the behest of utilities. The decision, which would overhaul incentives and payments for residential solar systems has been postponed until next August at the latest. The fight is over so-called net-metering. Basically, the rules over who pays what once a solar array is put on a home's roof. It's a long-running question...whether utilities should be forced to buy solar power from their own...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 MINUTES AGO