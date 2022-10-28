Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing...
Pressure and pushback against solar incentives reform push grows
Redwood needles piling up on a rooftop solar system photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB California regulators have postponed a decision yet again on the future cost of rooftop solar systems...while advocates accuse them of undermining solar at the behest of utilities. The decision, which would overhaul incentives and payments for residential solar systems has been postponed until next August at the latest. The fight is over so-called net-metering. Basically, the rules over who pays what once a solar array is put on a home's roof. It's a long-running question...whether utilities should be forced to buy solar power from their own...
Bay News 9
Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday....
Despite the odds, the Great Resignation lives on
Americans weren't worried about quitting their jobs in September. With fewer workers getting fired and abundant job openings, that makes sense.
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting...
What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did
This story was originally published by ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the reliably provocative Georgia Republican, declared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “War Room,” that if her party wins back a House […] The post What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did appeared first on Missouri Independent.
