ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You

There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore

As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset

Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy