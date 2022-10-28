Read full article on original website
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You
There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
Delish! The Best Egg Rolls in Ocean County, New Jersey
Whenever I have Asian cuisine I love to have a few things. I want chop-sticks to eat with, I'd like a pot of freshly brewed tea, and I want an egg roll. If I have those items, plus my entre', I'm a happy guy. According to YELP, here are the...
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
Here is the thrilling and spook-tacular history of Halloween that you need to know
It's the day we've been waiting a whole year for -- Halloween!. There are all kinds of fun and spooky traditions and events that date back so many years as it relates to Halloween and things have changed over the years to what we know it as today. For a...
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ
NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night. The pair were struck around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
The Toms River, NJ Area Desperately Needs This Type Of Business Now
I am still ecstatic over the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey. To date, there are 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries scattered across the Garden State. There's Zen Leaf located at 2100 NJ-66 in Neptune Township which I have been to and has a beautiful interior. There is also...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Teresa Giudice’s New Christmas Movie has an Interesting New Jersey Slang Title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
Real-life terror: Stabbing at Parsippany, NJ ‘Chiller Expo’
Investigators are revealing more details about an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany-Troy Hills. A man has been arrested on charges of attacking and stabbing a private security officer during an altercation involving other convention attendees. The Morris County Prosecutor confirms David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk,...
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
Sandy stories — NJ colleges form oral history of superstorm
When the storm passed 10 years ago, New Jersey residents knew Sandy would be unforgettable. Some New Jersey colleges just wanted to make sure they'd have stories on record for good. "Oral histories are really a lasting resource and an incredibly unique window into moments in time," said Melissa Ziobro,...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Superstorm Sandy took his home, now New Jersey man is helping others recover
We are in the midst of marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy ravaging the east coast and here at the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey. So many people, homeowners, businesses, and others lost so much in terms of homes, property, backyards, office space, and in some cases, much more.
Walk your pup to save seal pups in Brigantine, NJ
BRIGANTINE — Walk your dog and save the seals!. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is hosting The Pup Strut, dogs lending a paw to help seal pups on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 17th Street and the beach from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $25 per...
Get Delicious Italian Food In One Of New Jersey’s Historic Train Stations
New Jersey may be one of the smaller states in the country, but we pack a pretty big punch when it comes to culture. Between our food, beaches, lushes hiking trails, rich history and so much more it's really no surprise that I'm always finding out about new and interesting things to do!
The ‘King of Cool’s’ daughter looks to help save NJ’s most famous elephant
ATLANTIC CITY — Supporters of Lucy the Elephant are planning “An Evening with Deana Martin with Special Guest Steven Maglio on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at The Superstar Theater at Resorts Atlantic City. The concert is to help cover the cost of Lucy’s elaborate and extensive...
Toms River, NJ dentist wants to pay you for your Halloween candy
TOMS RIVER — Does this happen every year? Halloween is over and you’re stuck with a ton of candy. You’re not sure what to do with it so you eat it. Think about getting rid of that extra trick-or-treat candy, make a little money in the process, and support our military troops.
