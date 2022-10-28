TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO