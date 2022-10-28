Read full article on original website
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
Commissioners unveil $50 million investment plan for roads and bridges
The Board of Commissioners unveiled a major reconstruction project on Greentree Road in Cherry Hill. The $3 million project will encompass Greentree Road from the Marlton Pike to the Burlington County line in Evesham Township. “This investment will allow motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to travel more safely on this busy...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County creates grant program to support affordable housing
The Burlington County Commissioners approved the creation of a new grant program to support the development of much-needed affordable housing in the county. The board voted Oct. 26 to appropriate $3 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund the new Burlington County Affordable Housing Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant to support efforts to develop new affordable housing units within the county, including special populations such as families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or escaping a domestic violence situation.
Roadwork to cause ramp closure, lane shift in Cherry Hill
PSE&G Electric will be installing new utility poles on the Route 38 west bound ramp in Cherry Hill from Monday Oct. 31 to Thursday Nov. 3 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly. There will be a lane shift on Haddonfield Road between Dudley Avenue and the ramp. “If you...
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
Jefferson Health – New Jersey awarded $375K grant to expand language access
Jefferson Health – New Jersey has been awarded a $375,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to increase language access services to patients throughout Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. According to HHS, 26 million people across the U.S. have limited English...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
shorelocalnews.com
On 10th Anniversary of Sandy, Ocean City Continues to Lead in Flood Mitigation
Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
70and73.com
Car wash flood: Cherry Hill Planning Board considers two. Voorhees decision on Route 73 wash put off.
The hottest area of new development in the 70and73 area? Places to get your car washed and vacuumed. Several new car washes have opened this year, adding to the ones already doing business along major roads, and now new entrants in the local market have plans for their own. In...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence
Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
Remembering Former Atlantic City Superintendent Fred Nickles
Fred Nickles passed away on June 17, 2017, following a courageous battle versus cancer at age 69. It’s hard to believe that Fred Nickles has been gone for more than 5 years. The vitriol and incompetence exhibited by the current leadership at the Atlantic City Public Schools has made me think a lot about Fred Nickles, lately.
downbeach.com
Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances
VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park
Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said. "The vessel began to...
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County
A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
Serious Crash On South Broad Street In Hamilton Township
October 30, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:15 p.m. the Hamilton Township Fire Department, Hamilton Police, and EMS were sent…
Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway
A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said. Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Here is the date to expect NJ’s first snow of the 2022-2023 season
Welcome to November. The Winter Solstice is still a full 50 days away, coming up on December 21st. But, believe it or not, New Jersey's "snow season" has already begun. It's true. Looking back through history, measurable snowfall has been recorded in New Jersey across each of eight months of the year, from (late) October through (early) May.
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
2022 will be remembered as the year many NJ stores closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
