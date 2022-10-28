ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Burlington County creates grant program to support affordable housing

The Burlington County Commissioners approved the creation of a new grant program to support the development of much-needed affordable housing in the county. The board voted Oct. 26 to appropriate $3 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund the new Burlington County Affordable Housing Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant to support efforts to develop new affordable housing units within the county, including special populations such as families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or escaping a domestic violence situation.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
On 10th Anniversary of Sandy, Ocean City Continues to Lead in Flood Mitigation

Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Burlington County advances road improvements in Burlington Township, Florence

Burlington County is advancing new transportation improvements to reduce congestion and guide truck traffic away from residential neighborhoods in Florence and Burlington Township. The Burlington County Commissioners voted on Oct. 26 to authorize contracts with CME Associates, McMahon Associates and Colliers Engineering for design, engineering and construction administration services related...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances

VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County

A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

