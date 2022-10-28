ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After suffering its first setback of the season on Friday night, No. 2 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (7-1-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) rebounded with a 4-1 win over Bemidji State (3-2-1, 1-0-1 CCHA) on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Beavers scored the game's first goal on a power play 2:17 into the game, but the Huskies responded with four unanswered goals, two in the second period and two in the third period to earn the victory.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO