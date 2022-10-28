Read full article on original website
Dominguez Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer senior forward Jenna Dominguez (Geneva, Ill.) was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday. Dominguez scored a pair of goals in St. Cloud State's regular season finale victory over Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 27.
No. 2 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Trounces Bemidji State, 4-1
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After suffering its first setback of the season on Friday night, No. 2 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (7-1-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) rebounded with a 4-1 win over Bemidji State (3-2-1, 1-0-1 CCHA) on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Beavers scored the game's first goal on a power play 2:17 into the game, but the Huskies responded with four unanswered goals, two in the second period and two in the third period to earn the victory.
Chobak blanks Tommies, Gentry scores twice in Huskies sweep
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Emma Gentry scored twice as JoJo Chobak and St. Cloud State Women's Hockey shut out St. Thomas 4-0 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU earned a weekend sweep and six conference points, outscoring St. Thomas 8-1 in the series to leap back into fifth place. Chobak made 20 saves to post her second shutout of the season as the Huskies outshot St. Thomas 26-20. Jenniina Nylund scored the game's first goal three minutes into the opening period, knocking the puck loose on the forecheck then burying a feed from Olivia Cvar.
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Earn Wins Against St. John’s/St. Ben’s
Collegeville, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive program was back in action on Friday Oct. 28, as the Huskies recorded a pair of victories against St. John's and St. Benedict's. The women's team was able to pick up wins in all the events and the men's team won all but one event.
