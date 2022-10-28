Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'

Read full article on original website
U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting
Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by 5 basis points to 4.058%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by 7 basis points to 4.493%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'
Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market
Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
JPMorgan Chase Wants to Disrupt the Rent Check With Its Payments Platform for Landlords and Tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
Homebuilders Say They're on the Edge of a Steeper Downturn as Buyers Pull Back
Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'
The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday sweeping new changes to the federal student loan system, including additional consumer protections for borrowers and limits on the interest that accrue on the debt. "Today is a monumental step forward in the Biden-Harris team's efforts to fix a broken student loan...
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Oil Is All That Putin Has Left, U.S. Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein Says
"Oil is the only thing they have left in that economy … Putin has destroyed the rest of the economy," Amos Hochstein tells CNBC. Russia was the biggest supplier of both natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU in 2021, according to Eurostat, however gas exports from Russia to the European Union have slid this year.
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
Biden Threatens Higher Taxes on Oil Companies If They Do Not Work to Lower Gas Prices
President Joe Biden threatened to pursue higher taxes on oil companies if they do not try to lower gas prices. Any new proposed taxes on the businesses could run into opposition in Congress. Biden has highlighted efforts to reduce costs for consumers as voters worry about inflation ahead of the...
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move
If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
Eversource, UI Call for Action to Prevent Potential Winter Power Outages
A scramble is on to prevent controlled power outages this winter. It comes amid worries it might be tough to ship enough natural gas to New England to keep all the lights on if the region gets hit with a frigid blast. “We obviously are facing unprecedented energy challenges globally,”...
Massachusetts Wind Power Project ‘No Longer Viable' Without Contract Adjustments, Says Developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices
State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did
This story was originally published by ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the reliably provocative Georgia Republican, declared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “War Room,” that if her party wins back a House […] The post What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did appeared first on Missouri Independent.
