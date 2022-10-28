ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'

By Greg Iacurci,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Look Toward November Fed Meeting

Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield was up by 5 basis points to 4.058%. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by 7 basis points to 4.493%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Connecticut

China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'

Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
NBC Connecticut

Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market

Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
NBC Connecticut

How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation

Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
NBC Connecticut

Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
NBC Connecticut

Homebuilders Say They're on the Edge of a Steeper Downturn as Buyers Pull Back

Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
DENVER, CO
NBC Connecticut

Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
NBC Connecticut

Oil Is All That Putin Has Left, U.S. Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein Says

"Oil is the only thing they have left in that economy … Putin has destroyed the rest of the economy," Amos Hochstein tells CNBC. Russia was the biggest supplier of both natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU in 2021, according to Eurostat, however gas exports from Russia to the European Union have slid this year.
NBC Connecticut

World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says

"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
NBC Connecticut

Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon

Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC Connecticut

Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move

If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
NBC Connecticut

Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices

State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
Missouri Independent

What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did

This story was originally published by ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the reliably provocative Georgia Republican, declared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “War Room,” that if her party wins back a House […] The post What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy