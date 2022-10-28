ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation

Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
NBC Connecticut

Steps to Prepare If You Were to Be Laid Off

Unemployment numbers are still low, but according to CNBC, recent surveys show as many as half of large employers are thinking about cutting jobs in 2023 as the economy is expected to slow. In fact, we're already seeing people being laid off from their jobs in certain industries, like tech.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy