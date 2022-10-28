Read full article on original website
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'
The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday sweeping new changes to the federal student loan system, including additional consumer protections for borrowers and limits on the interest that accrue on the debt. "Today is a monumental step forward in the Biden-Harris team's efforts to fix a broken student loan...
Steps to Prepare If You Were to Be Laid Off
Unemployment numbers are still low, but according to CNBC, recent surveys show as many as half of large employers are thinking about cutting jobs in 2023 as the economy is expected to slow. In fact, we're already seeing people being laid off from their jobs in certain industries, like tech.
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
