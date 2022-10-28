Read full article on original website
KTBS
Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request
Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
Elon Musk Rocks Samurai Costume At Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party After Buying Twitter: Photos
Elon Musk was clearly in great spirits as he attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on Monday, October 31. The billionaire, 51, flexed his arms and looked like he was shouting as he posed for a photo on the red carpet, in full-on samurai gear. It seemed like he was in a celebratory mood, after he finalized his deal to buy Twitter the week before.
