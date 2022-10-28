Read full article on original website
New Columbia County school police chief discusses plans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
McCormick County schools go on lockdown after online threat
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County School District is on lockdown after a threat made on social media. The threat mentioned the middle and high school, but all three schools were placed into a modified lockdown. No one will be able to enter or exit the building. An update...
Teenage suspect in custody, deputy injured in Midlands shooting
A teenager is in custody and a deputy is injured after an officer involved shooting in the Midlands. Deputies and SWAT Team personnel from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the town of Beech Island, Friday evening.
Augusta seeing record high advanced voter turnout
AUGUSTA, G.A. (WFXG) - AS WE HEAD INTO THE THIRD and final WEEK OF early VOTING FOR THE NOVEMBER 8TH GENERAL ELECTION, the state OF GEORGIA HAS EXPERIENCED RECORD HIGH TURNOUT. even the city of AUGUSTA HAS SEEN RECORD NUMBERS FOR A MIDTERM ELECTION. IN Georgia, NEARLY 1.4 MILLION HAVE...
Bridge renaming from Jefferson Davis draws opponents
The renaming of a new pedestrian bridge has some ready to go to battle.
14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School
EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning. The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained...
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
Teen hit in crosswalk near Evans High School, police say
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old was hit by a truck on Cox Road at Knights way. The 14-year-old was said to be walking towards Evans High School and was hit while in the crosswalk. Deputies say the pedestrian was hit by a Toyota...
Teen pedestrian struck near Evans High School
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way. A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left […]
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other agencies to train for active-shooter situations. Deputies for the past three months have been conducting training scenarios that involve active shooters. Edgefield County deputies trained at Sweetwater Baptist Church, Jet Middle School and Merriwether Elementary...
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
Waynesboro murderer sentenced to life in prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Monday that one of the men responsible for a 2019 murder in Waynesboro will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Back in 2019,. participated in the murder of Harry Fleming, Jr., who was shot and killed on Savannah...
Veterans Day events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon. Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said....
Suspect in custody after chase in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a chase. Deputies say it started on Highway 243 when they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. We're told the driver had a warrant, got out of the car and...
