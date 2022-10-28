ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video

By Sarah Szilagy, Maeve Walsh
 4 days ago

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students.

School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg Viebranz said in an email.

Christoff’s name did not show up in the school district’s employee directory as of Thursday evening, but a website for Westerville Central’s girls track and field team lists him as a shot put and discus coach, the head freshmen football coach and a math teacher.

Justin Christoff

The female seen in the video claimed to be 15, but Viebranz said she is not a student at Westerville Central, and her age is unknown.

Christoff will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Principal Dawn Sayre said “will be thorough and follow established protocol” in a Thursday afternoon email to district families.

