Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for House speaker

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home, her office said in a statement Friday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and her husband, Paul Pelosi, attend President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Nancy Pelosi's office said her husband was assaulted at their San Francisco home Friday morning. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo

David Depape, 42, was identified as the assailant during a press conference held by the San Francisco Police Department. Sgt. William Scott said officers observed Depape and Paul Pelosi, 82, holding onto a hammer when they arrived on the scene.

Depape then pulled the hammer away from Paul Pelosi and began assaulting him with it until officers were able to arrest him.

The assailant entered the couple's San Francisco home early Friday looking for the Speaker, CNN , NBC and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Depape was booked into custody at the San Francisco County Jail, where he was being held on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and "several other felonies."

"Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy," the assailant asked Paul Pelosi, according to the sources.

Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted," according to a statement from Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., through spokesman Drew Hammill.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement read.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, Hammill said.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first-responders and medical professionals involved and request privacy at this time," he said.

San Francisco police Sgt. Adam Lobsinger said his department was called to the Pelosi residence at 2:27 a.m. PDT. The suspect was taken into custody and Paul Pelosi was transported to the hospital.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on behalf of President Joe Biden :

"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

The motivation for the attack is under investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police , SFPD and the FBI. Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com