ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nb0di_0iq3vUGs00
Elon Musk entering Twitter headquarters

After much back and forth and a lawsuit, four days ago, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter.

Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out, citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.

Musk was then taken to court by Twitter's lawyers. The court had given the two parties time till the month's end to work out a deal.

As soon as Musk acquired Twitter, he proceeded to fire CEO Parag Aggarwal, finance executive Ned Segal, and legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde.

Now that Twitter finally belongs to Musk, the internet has much to say. We picked a few of the best posts to share with you.

Humor and more

Satirical newspaper the Onion and Twitter user Watcher.Guru both made fun of Musk’s abrupt hiring decisions.

Some compared him to Marvel Universe villain Thanos.

Others speculated about which accounts he might add back onto the social media platform.

Some made fun of Musk’s many claims that he would not buy Twitter.

Others made up a new rewards system.

It wasn’t all bad. Many had praise for Musk’s recent letter about the purchase.

Memes were popular amongst the internet’s reactions.

Some claimed Musk freed Twitter.

Others saw a bright future for the social media platform.

There were many illustrations.

There was even a nice history outline of Musk’s career.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Twitter alternatives that stand out to techies, BlueSky, Mastodon and more

There's a great deal of chatter about Elon Musk taking over Twitter. The tweets are flying, so to speak. The usual suspects for a social media change are listed below, but going one step further is necessary. The four platforms listed after the usual social suspects are what many a tech geek has considered as alternatives to Twitter. This is evidenced in their tweets and in the tech news outlets.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming

This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
Business Insider

Twitter employees are leaving for tech rivals ahead of Elon Musk's planned takeover

We're halfway through the week, readers. Writing to you on this gloomy Wednesday in New York, I'm Avery Hartmans. Today, we're looking at a major side-effect of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: the employee exodus. Hundreds of workers have left in 2022, about 530 in the last three months alone. They've moved on to some of Twitter's top rivals, Meta and Google chief among them.
Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most Twitter employees, but he told investors 5 months ago he wanted to grow the workforce to 11,000. Here's why experts think he changed his mind.

Elon Musk's plans for Twitter may have drastically changed since he agreed to the $44 billion purchase in April. Musk reportedly shared plans to grow Twitter's headcount by 3,600 in May. Now, he reportedly wants to slash it by 75%. Some analysts predict that the slowing advertising market may be...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
124K+
Followers
12K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy