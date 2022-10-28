Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

Read full article on original website
Pamela Frederick
4d ago
Way to go Andy. More good thing and common sense. Cannabis would give our state money for other needed causes. Clean water and school safety
thelevisalazer.com
CARTER, SHARPE SAY NEW STATE FUNDING OF $57,000 FOR ROADS WELCOME
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2022) – Today, in keeping with his priorities to improve public health and safety in the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $8.9 million in awards for Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan counties, which will go toward building an emergency services center, constructing a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan County.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
WKYT 27
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
Federal funding for natural disasters fails Ky. counties that need it most
This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson sees signs of recovery all over Oneida, Kentucky, where flood waters tumbled down the mountains and ripped through town in late July.
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
wymt.com
$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday. Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million. The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
Trick or Treat Forecast for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Update: The trick or treat forecast is still mostly on track. We saw a little more rain this morning, but most of these showers will clear up by the evening hours. There may still be a few lighter drizzles sulking about around the traditional trick or treat time frame. We saw some fantastic […]
linknky.com
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election
(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Contractors set to begin work on Natcher Parkway beginning Nov. 1
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are planning to begin preparations for a bridge overlay on US 231 at William H. Natcher Parkway. According to a press release, those preparations are set to begin November 1. KYTC says contractors will begin building crossovers to move...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
wdrb.com
Republican Kentucky House candidate can remain on ballot after winning appeal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Susan Tyler Witten, a Republican candidate for the Kentucky House won an appeal after a judge initially ruled that she was disqualified from November's election race. She was kicked off the ballot for on Oct. 19 after Democrat Susan Foster filed a lawsuit stating that Witten...
Fox 19
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity gets nearly $1M donation to rebuild in tornado-impacted towns
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity’s continued effort to rebuild communities following last December’s deadly tornado outbreak got a nearly $1 million boost late last week. Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the more than $950,000 check to the nonprofit in Dawson Springs, where around 75% of the community’s homes were damaged or destroyed by high-speed winds last December.
WLKY.com
What are your odds of winning? Kentucky customers hopeful to win estimated $1 billion Powerball Jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs on Monday night. The jackpot is an estimated $1 billion dollars with an estimated $497.3 million cash option amount. “I know I've got the winning ticket. I'm just waiting on them to call...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers spar over abortion ‘misinformation’
This week, Kentucky lawmakers spar over "misinformation" around the abortion amendment, and Gov. Beshear introduces an education plan.
