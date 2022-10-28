ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest

ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
ROME, NY
Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro

PHOENIX, NY – Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro, “Tilly,” of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, while a resident of Elderwood at Liverpool. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Florence, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd Audas and Nora (Alguiare) Harrington.
PHOENIX, NY
Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub

At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
ELBRIDGE, NY
2022 Cayuga Naturally Photo Contest Winners

Photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the photographs they submitted to the 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
Husband and wife team up to take two deer during bow season

The husband and wife hunting team of Sandy Spencer-Florczyk and Chuck Florcyzk, of Marcellus, recently harvested two deer with bows from their ladder stand in Marcellus. Sandy got her doe at 25 yards, just a few days into the season. A few weeks later, Chuck followed up with a nice 6-point from the same spot with a 30-yard shot.
MARCELLUS, NY
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
Steven R. Buck – October 26, 2022

Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
FULTON, NY
Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games. The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their...
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael Johnson: Autumn’s Glory

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County. A dry summer followed...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
Local store hasn’t had milk in stock for months in some locations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For some time now we’ve been telling you about Rochester’s food deserts, and the problem people are having getting access to fresh fruits, and vegetables. You can now add milk to the list. News10NBC talked to one local leader that says the City is working on the problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
