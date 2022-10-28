ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia star power makes Bulldogs title contender

By Bradley Benson
ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Artesia already has the most accomplished football program in the state’s history . The 2022 Bulldogs squad looks to add to the record number of titles and the team has the pieces in place to make that happen.

High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 11

Junior quarterback Nye Estrada is currently second in the state in passing with around 2,500 yards and over 30 total touchdowns. Fellow junior Peyton Greathouse also ranks second in the state in receiving and has already eclipsed 1,000 yards. The Bulldog defense is also doing their part, as the team has an average margin of victory of over 21 points per game.

“You know the o-line, I think I’ve only been sacked one time,” Estrada said. “The receivers make great plays for me, the running backs are running hard and then the defense just steps up every game. I would say we are probably the best team I’ve ever been on. The defense, like I said, just rolls. They’re on a roll right now. Whole team flowing together.”

While Artesia being the top ranked team in class 5A is nothing new, not a single player on the team has been a part of an Artesia championship. The title drought has only added more fuel to the fire for the boys in Title Town, NM.

“The team definitely, we know that it’s been about five years since we’ve won it,” said Estrada. “So I think that has created more of a desire in this team, the team is more hungry to prove themselves in the playoffs.”

