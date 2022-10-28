ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cooler Friday, but a warmer Halloweekend ahead

By Anikka Abbott
 4 days ago
Temperatures are staying mild Friday, and even cooling a tad. The coast will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s.

Offshore flow will be weaker, and there will actually be some onshore trends. Any marine layer will appear north of Point Conception, be patchy and clear quickly in the morning. There may also be a few higher clouds embedded in the upper-flow.

On Saturday, a ridge will follow a very fast trough. Temperatures will warm by 4 to 10 degrees with more offshore flow, but flow will weaken slightly Sunday.

On Monday for Halloween, highs will be mild in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Bring layers for late-night trick-or-treating.

Flow reverses strongly onshore Tuesday and temperatures will drop with it. In the afternoon, a cold upper low in the Pacific Northwest will drop a trough southward. It gives a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain from overnight Tuesday through Thursday.

Santa Barbara, CA
