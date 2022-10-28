Read full article on original website
Related
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: The five goriest scenes, explained
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself may be your classic supernatural YA show, except for one factor: the sheer amount of blood. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: Feldrake mount, Dragon Kite pet, more
Here we’ll show you how to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops, as there are a handful of new awesome rewards including the Feldrake mount, the Dragon Kite pet, and more. WoW Dragonflight’s official release is almost here, and to celebrate the build-up towards the launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving fans who watch Twitch streams of the game extra goodies.
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
How to do the ‘Naughty or Nice’ test on TikTok
TikTokers are already getting in the Christmas mood by taking the ‘Naughty or Nice’ test that’s garnering popularity on the app — here’s how to take the test for yourself. Although Christmas is still a while away, people across the internet are already excited for...
Dr Disrespect responds to fan Doctober Halloween costumes: “Lamborghini accident?”
Dr Disrespect’s Doctober cosplay contest returned for Halloween 2022 and after seeing some of the submissions, he has once again been blown away. The YouTube streamer has been running his annual competition ever since the old days on Twitch, before he was banned in the summer of 2020. In 2019, for example, a pug was even pictured dressed as the best video gamer in the world.
Why Black Panther 2 only features one post-credit scene
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? Producer Nate Moore has shed light on what Marvel fans can expect at the end of Black Panther 2 and the future of the MCU. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU blockbuster, which will mark the end of Phase...
Henry Cavill exits The Witcher as Liam Hemsworth becomes Geralt of Rivia in Season 4
Henry Cavill is set to relinquish his role as Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher Season 3, passing on the role to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4. The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, thanks to the immense appeal of CDProjektRed’s iconic gaming franchise. Based on...
YouTuber is building the entirety of Breath of the Wild in Minecraft
A YouTuber by the name of Grazzy has set the rather ambitious goal of recreating the entire map of Hyrule from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Minecraft. Minecraft is one of the most unique sandbox games in recent history as it gives players the freedom to express their creativity. The only limitation is the blocks available and the player’s imagination.
Pokemon Go trainer shows shocking DMs she received over in-game gifts
A Pokemon Go fan has shared shocking DMs from another player following a series of Gifts sent in-game. Fans in the comments are shocked by the lack of understanding over something players can’t control. Sending Gifts in Pokemon Go is a necessary and grueling chore. Whether players are sending...
Overwatch 2 players discover huge hint for new underwater map hiding in plain sight
Overwatch 2 players might have discovered the game’s next map set to launch when Season 2 begins in December. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is well underway with fans glued to their screens leveling up their Battle Pass and climbing the ranks, but they have plenty to be excited for when Season 2 begins later this year.
Asmongold explains why he’s “not writing off” The Witcher after Henry Cavill departure
Twitch star Asmongold isn’t ready to close the book on The Witcher show after it was revealed that Henry Cavill would be leaving the show and replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The Witcher fans were shocked when the news broke on October 29 that Henry Cavill would be exiting the show following its third season on Netflix.
Bridesmaid mortifies viewers with ‘cringe’ wedding speech in viral TikTok
A bridesmaid’s awkward wedding speech went viral on TikTok as it left many viewers feeling uncomfortable. In a video with over 11 million views, Tori, who’s the sister of the groom, shared the almost two-minute-long wedding speech the bridesmaid gave, which left viewers and guests cringing. The bridesmaid,...
Where to find the Lion’s Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fans working on the “Breaking Bones” quest line in Disney Dreamlight Valley need to locate a handful of Lion’s Claws around the Sunlight Plateau. Below is everything you need to know to find them. Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are currently celebrating Halloween alongside the new quest lines...
What is the Hop Drop low gravity effect in Fortnite & how to get it
A Hop Drop is a special consumable item that’s only available in Fortnite during the Halloween season, so we’ve got details of where to find this limited-time item. There are loads of things happening during Fortnitemares 2022, from spooky skins in the item shop to zombies appearing around the map and a brand new set of Fortnitemares Quests to complete.
Addison Rae ready for Halloween with spooky Lady Gaga cosplay
Addison Rae’s spooky Lady Gaga-themed Halloween costume has fans going absolutely losing their minds. Addison Rae is one of the biggest influencers in the world and every move she makes is carefully watched over by her 88.7 million followers on TikTok and another 39.7 million on Instagram. Naturally, this...
Bizarre Overwatch 2 bug seemingly leaves players “in debt” with a negative balance
Overwatch 2 players are reporting an issue where – after purchasing skin packs or individual cosmetics – their in-game coin balance goes into negatives and leaves them “in debt.”. With Overwatch 2 moving over to free-to-play, a bigger emphasis has been put on the in-game game store....
Pokemon Go fan celebrates Halloween with a super rare event encounter
Pokemon Go players are currently catching a mixture of spooky Pokemon in costumes for the Halloween 2022 event, and one fan has shared a rare and surprising encounter with others online. The second part of the Halloween 2022 event in Pokemon Go has been available for the past few days,...
Riot Mortdog reveals Bel’Veth for TFT Set 8
TFT’s lead designer, Riot Mortdog, revealed that Bel’Veth will be coming in set 8. Her announcement hasn’t stopped fans from asking for Rammus, though. With TFT Set 7 well underway, fans have been speculating about which League of Legends champions we’ll be seeing next in the auto-chess style LoL spinoff.
How to get Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Zorua Onesie
Pokemon Go players can enter to win a Zorua onesie character clothing item on Twitter to celebrate the Halloween 2022 season, however there are only a limited number available. Pokemon Go fans have been celebrating the spooky season with a number of limited-time activities. Currently, Legendary Giratina and Mega Banette...
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
