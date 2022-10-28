ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s Letter: November 2022

This may not be the Best of Chicago issue you expected this month, but we believe this issue reflects the best of Chicago in a different, better way. For many years we’ve published our signature annual issue in November, not as a result of any kind of strategic planning, but because our original, more carefully considered month of September eventually became just too crowded with the opening of the fall arts season.
