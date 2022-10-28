Popular Shoe Brand Rothy’s Opens Store In Galleria

Rothy’s has opened at the Galleria. Nestled in the former Paper Source space, Rothy’s offers those in the know a chance to try on and experience their shoes in person. In a gallery-like setting, the store experience subtly educates the shopper on the principles of what built the brand, including its recycling program and sustainability practices. While the store does not carry all of the company’s accessories, it serves its purpose of introducing the community to the brand.

Rothy’s is known for its stylish and sustainable shoes, bags, and accessories for men, women, and children. Using sustainable materials like recycled plastic bottles, Rothy’s revolutionary design process blends handcrafted assembly with world-class, 3D-knitting technology to create exceptionally comfortable footwear and well-designed bags with nearly no waste. To date, Rothy’s has repurposed more than 146 million single-use plastic bottles and 493,000 pounds of ocean-bound marine plastic into their signature thread.

The Minnesota location marks only the San Francisco-based brand’s 15th brick-and-mortar location in the United States. Galleria store manager, Brandon Behling, is excited to bring the Rothy’s mission and shoes to the Minnesota shopper. A veteran in the local retail community, he believes Minnesota will embrace the mission and the power of the purchase with Rothy’s.

