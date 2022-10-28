ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
nationalhogfarmer.com

First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
BoardingArea

Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World

TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
KDWN

Paws In The Park 2022: Where To Park

Presented by 96.3 KKLZ, Best Mattress, Clark County, NSPCA, Channel 13 and Parks & Recreation Happily Present:. Desert Breeze Park is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117. The park is in-between Spring Mountain and Durango. The event time is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Load...
Fox5 KVVU

Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah

After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion

In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
whatnowvegas.com

Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas

Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
daytrippen.com

Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day

There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
vegas24seven.com

Thanksgiving Menus – Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and More Round Out Thanksgiving at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino

Thanksgiving Menus from Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and Market Place Buffet Round Out Thanksgiving Feasts at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces food and beverage specials, select spa offerings and entertainment for the month of November 2022.
