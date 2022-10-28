Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
nationalhogfarmer.com
First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
KDWN
Paws In The Park 2022: Where To Park
Presented by 96.3 KKLZ, Best Mattress, Clark County, NSPCA, Channel 13 and Parks & Recreation Happily Present:. Desert Breeze Park is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117. The park is in-between Spring Mountain and Durango. The event time is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Load...
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Big changes coming to Charleston at the 95/515
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Big update on Charleston at the 95/515!. As one of my broadcasting heroes, Paul Harvey, used to say: ”Stand by for news!”. We lost Paul Harvey in 2009, so there’s no way he would’ve known about the freeway system in Las Vegas.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah
After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
whatnowvegas.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
daytrippen.com
Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day
There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
Morse High School students help place a classic Cadillac front and center at the Las Vegas Concours D'Elegance
SAN DIEGO — A classic Cadillac from the San Diego Automotive Museum is going to be front and center at the Las Vegas Concours D'Elegance with the help of the kids at Morse High School and a very inspiring teacher. "It will arrive in Las Vegas early afternoon and...
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
vegas24seven.com
Thanksgiving Menus – Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and More Round Out Thanksgiving at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino
Thanksgiving Menus from Spiedini Fiamma, Hawthorn Grill, Earl Grey Café, and Market Place Buffet Round Out Thanksgiving Feasts at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces food and beverage specials, select spa offerings and entertainment for the month of November 2022.
Comments / 1