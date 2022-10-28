Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Trex (TREX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
TREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
SYY - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and the former came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw a double-digit rise in earnings and sales as it efficiently managed inflation and witnessed a case volume increase and higher market share. Sysco is progressing well with its Recipe for Growth plan and remains on track to grow 1.35 times the market in the year.
Zacks.com
Vornado's (VNO) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
VNO - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions as adjusted per share of 81 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. Vornado’s results display better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Healthy leasing activity was witnessed across all portfolios. Total revenues came in at $457.4 million...
Zacks.com
Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
LDOS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 11.7% from the $1.80 per share registered a year ago. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which decreased from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ECL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.26%. A...
Zacks.com
LCI (LCII) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
LCI (. LCII - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Arista (ANET) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
ANET - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Adjusted earnings and revenues also improved year over year. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Zacks.com
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
IPG Photonics (. IPGP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q3 Earnings Estimates
In the third quarter of 2022, telecom stocks witnessed a gradual revival as business operations returned to pre-pandemic levels. Despite supply chain woes related to continued chip shortage and challenging macroeconomic environment, the industry seemed to benefit from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
IFF - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
SYK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3
RPC Inc (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat...
Zacks.com
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STRL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A...
Zacks.com
Textainer Group (TGH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TGH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Global Payments' (GPN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Grow Y/Y
GPN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Yet, the bottom line rose 14% year over year. GPN’s adjusted net revenues advanced 3% year over year to $2,058.2 million in the third quarter. The top...
Zacks.com
Rambus (RMBS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RMBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.20%. A...
Zacks.com
Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
LEG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
Zacks.com
Insperity (NSP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Up
NSP - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.23 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.5% and rose 38.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.44 billion...
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
PFE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.09%. A...
